The PSOE had been avoiding the problem or trying to minimize it since Wednesday. An unexpected front was opened at the gates of the 28-M electoral campaign due to EH Bildu’s decision to include 44 former ETA militants on its lists, seven of them with blood crimes, in some of its 300 candidacies for the municipal elections in Euskadi and Navarra. Emiliano García-Page, the baron of the PSOE who is most critical of the President of the Government and General Secretary of the Socialists —with the permission of Javier Lambán, the President of Aragón— did bring up the relationship with EH Bildu right at the first meeting he held with Sanchez since September. “They will always see me in a fight against all kinds of privileges, and when the independentistas seek to bring the ember to their sardine, that is to say that the rest of us do not have the same, I will always raise my voice. And if they have also used a gun for more reason: me with the assassins of ETA not even around the corner”, he stated at an event in Puertollano, a town with strong worker roots and mining tradition that has opted for green hydrogen for its industrial conversion. Days before, Lambán urged to “break any relationship with Bildu” as a parliamentary partner. The Prime Minister, who on Friday stated in Washington about the EH Bildu lists that “there are things that may be legal, but they are not decent”, has not reacted to García-Page’s words. In fact, he has avoided making any mention of the only occasion in which he will coincide with the president of Castilla-La Mancha until the election night of May 28.

Despite the very strong discrepancy over the deal with EH Bildu, García-Page has highlighted Sánchez’s policies during the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. “We are doing the opposite of María Dolores de Cospedal [su predecesora en la Junta entre 2011 y 2015] in every sense. In the same way that the Government of Spain is offering a medicine totally contrary to that of the PP in the face of the crisis caused by the war in Ukraine and the pandemic. With them there were layoffs, cutbacks, the disappearance of companies, the disappearance of the self-employed… It must be made clear that some responded to a crisis in a way, in which those who lose the most lost, and we are responding by helping those who need it most and hiring toilets, teachers and helping businesses and job creation. There are different ways of understanding life and politics”, appreciated the president of Castilla-La Mancha. “When they governed, the Councils of Ministers were for social cuts. With us they are of social advances ”, Sánchez seconded him.

But, even so, the question of EH Bildu that the PSOE had been dragging has ended up arising in Puertollano. The president had an impact in Washington, after being received by Joe Biden at the White House, that the former members of the band “can only bring a message of forgiveness, reparation and repentance to public life”, but he avoided clarifying whether he would review the relationship with EH Bildu. Back in Spain on Saturday, at his first campaign rally in Seville, there was no mention of the controversy, which the PP is stirring up as part of its strategy to wear down the Socialists. “We are not going to be in the insults. We leave that to the right. We are in the management, social advances and social peace ”, Sánchez observed today, who had not shared an act with García-Page for eight months. At Easter, the Prime Minister held a meeting in Albacete and on April 21 another in Toledo. The president of Castilla-La Mancha did not attend any of them (in the second he was traveling in Brussels). Another proof that the tune is not the best is that Sánchez and García-Page only shared a few minutes before the Puertollano rally. And, already in the act, they have only allowed themselves a quick and cold hug.

The day was especially sensitive for the PSOE, as could be verified. And that the party has mobilized 1,600 militants and supporters, including the hundreds who stayed outside the La Central compound and followed the act through screens (Alberto Núñez Feijóo brought together 400 in Toledo on Friday). But the precedents were very present. García-Page’s criticism of the repeal of the crime of sedition and the reduction of embezzlement, with which it was intended to benefit defendants of the process, were among the fiercest within the PSOE. He also opposed the granting of pardons to sovereignist leaders imprisoned for the unilateral challenge of independence. “These are elections to talk about us, town halls and autonomous communities are at stake here. Let’s know what we really have in hand. Let no one be fooled when they go to vote on May 28: I have always put, put and will put the interests of Castilla-La Mancha above those of my party and of all the parties together”, the president wanted to distinguish Castilian-Manchego against Feijóo’s strategy of turning 28-M “into a plebiscite against sanchismo”.

“This campaign is going to end well, I notice a spectacular atmosphere with the project we represent. And that makes me ratify something. On the campaign bus, only my face appears and, nevertheless, I see billboards in the region where the PP puts the face of the president of Andalusia, of Madrid and of the one who was president of Galicia. And then from here. Do they need four? One presents himself with what is good and bad”, García-Page has claimed responsibility for the campaign designed by the PP candidate, Paco Núñez, who intends to take advantage of the pull of Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Feijóo. The PSOE baron needs to revalidate the absolute majority given the certainty that the PP will agree with Vox if they are given the numbers.

“I have no doubt, Emiliano, Adolfo [Muñiz, alcalde de Puertollano], that when people vote they defend what they think. And he is going to vote for the PSOE and we are going to be the leading force in our country again, in Castilla-La Mancha and in Puertollano”, Sánchez concluded in the only direct mention of García-Page at the end of his speech, in which has made a new ad. Isabel Rodríguez, former Puertollano councilor and current government spokesperson and Minister of Territorial Policy, has encouraged the “triple alliance” to be repeated again with PSOE governments in the city, the autonomous community and La Moncloa.

Those over 65 can go to the cinema for two euros on Tuesdays

He State official newsletter (BOE) is one of the most powerful weapons of Spanish politics. It marks the abysmal difference between governing or aspiring to do so. Between promising or the power to execute. Between what it means to be in La Moncloa or to be in the opposition. Sánchez has taken advantage of the scenario that his second meeting of the electoral campaign gave him to advance a measure aimed at the 9.5 million Spaniards over 65 years of age: the Council of Ministers on Tuesday will approve a plan to encourage attendance at conference rooms cinema in which they will pay only two euros to go to the stalls on Tuesdays.

The program will involve an investment of 10 million euros and will be developed in collaboration with the main associations in the exhibition sector, which represent more than 90% of the halls. The sector celebrates this Monday the 20th edition of the Film Festival: for four days the theaters attached to the Federation of Cinemas of Spain, which brings together 80% of the sector, will offer tickets for 3.50 euros with the requirement of prior accreditation in your website. According to the last Survey of Cultural Habits and Practicesonly 27.7% of viewers who attended theaters before the pandemic had resumed the habit in 2021.

“The pandemic caused movie theaters to close and caused some adverse effects. We have to recover those spaces, make culture a State policy. That is why we are going to make a new advance: give discounts to those over 65 so that they go to the cinema and on Tuesdays they pay two euros and can enjoy Spanish and international cinema. I know that the right is going to be annoyed, but when they governed their Councils of Ministers they were about social cuts and ours are about social progress”, Sánchez pointed out. The gesture to the cultural industry is included within the interest of the Government that the campaign focus on the management against the intention of the PP, which has focused on internal problems in the coalition between the PSOE and Unidas Podemos and on the lists of EH Bildu.

