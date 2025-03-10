Puigdemont’s lawyer, Gonzalo Boye on his arrival on Monday to the Supreme Court in Madrid where a public view is celebrated to review the resources of Expresident Carles Puigdemont and former Conssellers Toni Comín and Lluis Puig against the decision of Judge Pablo Llarena not to apply the amnesty in relation to the crime of embezzlement.

It accuses Llarena of “inventing” a new crime approach so as not to do so Sánchez Conde aligns with the defense of the fugitives and asks that their resources be estimated



03/10/2025



Updated at 12: 11h.





The Lieutenant Prosecutor of the Supreme Court, María Ángeles Sánchez Conde, has requested this Monday at the Supreme Court that They estimate the resources of the fugitives of the ‘procés’including Carles Puigdemont, against the refusal of Judge Pablo Llarena not to apply the … Amnesty to the crime of embezzlement, the same decision made by the Criminal Chamber regarding the courts and convicted of this crime in the high court.

The number two of Álvaro García Ortiz has accused the high court of Promote a “novel approach” Of the embezzlement, so that it has “invented,” he said, a mood of personal enrichment that contradicts his own jurisprudence. “It cannot be defended that those who went to jail did so for personal enrichment,” said the prosecutor, with a diametrically opposite criterion to the prosecutors of the ‘procés’ who were relieved by the attorney general precisely for refusing to apply the amnesty to this crime, as the Criminal Chamber and the Llarena instructor ended up.

Sánchez Conde herself has recognized This “lack of harmony” with court magistrates Especially, he has said, following the pardons, and has defended that the law is applicable to the fugitives by declaring the expenses that went to defray the consultation whenever there was no purpose of enrichment, which in his opinion, there was no.











