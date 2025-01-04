The UCO informs the judge that on October 23, seven days before the search, the attorney general took possession of another terminal
The device analyzed by the Civil Guard, which had “zero messages”, was different from the one used during the leak.
The procedural horizon of the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, is becoming more complicated as the investigation that the Supreme Court has opened against him for alleged revelation of secrets progresses. Far from clarifying the circumstances under which the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#García #Ortiz #gave #mobile #phone #leaks
Leave a Reply