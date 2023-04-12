Riyadh (dpa)

Frenchman Rudi Garcia, coach of the first football team at the Saudi Al-Nasr Club, is close to leaving the team, after the recent decline in the “global” level, and the loss of the top spot in the Saudi Professional League competition.

And the Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel stated that “Al-Nasr club management gave the team’s coach, Rudi Garcia, a last chance in the “Derby” match against Al-Hilal to correct the team’s results, referring to his departure in the event of a loss, while a few international newspapers shed light on the crisis in the ranks. The “global”, as she hinted at the existence of a problem between Garcia and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, the star of the team.

The Catalan newspaper “Sport” said, “Ronaldo does not trust Rudi Garcia.”

Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper stated, in a report today, that the administration is still divided over the dismissal of Garcia, as a line stands with the renewal of confidence in the coach and gives him an opportunity, while the second row stands with the dismissal, provided that it is today or after the Al-Hilal match next Tuesday in the 25th round. Within the Saudi Roshen League, regardless of the outcome.

According to the newspaper’s source, the coach’s style and his insistence on a certain way of playing contributed to the loss of the league’s lead and the loss of the Saudi Super Cup title, with hope remaining in the league’s journey, as well as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, in which he reached the semi-finals, and the club does not want to get out of the season. Without championships.

Al-Nasr Club ranks second in the Professional League with 53 points, 3 points behind the leaders Al-Ittihad, after 23 rounds of the competition.