The landing in Riyadh in July 2022, the dismissal in April (with 2nd place in the standings): technology, overtaking and the crisis of the French coach with Al-Nassr
Qhen Rudi Garcia landed in the Riyadh desert, there were a few dozen fans waiting for him with the traditional white thawb and yellow-blue scarves. It was July 3, 2022, just over a month before the start of the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr cameras started following him right away, the club likes to document every moment.
#Garcia #Arabia #overtaking #league #disagreements #Ronaldo #story #flop
Leave a Reply