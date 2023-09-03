The coach has his own: “We have to be more cynical in attack, we shoot little on target. The first half was good where we deserved the advantage, the second half was bad”

Salvatore Malfitano

Salvatore Malfitano

The first misstep of Rudi Garcia's Napoli already arrives on the third day. The result is regret rather than concern, because the team creates a lot, without deserving respect to the opponents. In fact, however, like last March, Lazio of the great ex Maurizio Sarri moves to Maradona, who thus finds the first points of his championship. "We deserved to be ahead at the break because we had an excellent first half, starting very well without scoring. Then on Lazio's only outing we conceded goals, they were 100% effective. In the second half we were less good at dribbling and on occasions, the Biancocelesti legitimized the victory. Given how much we attacked, overall, a draw would have been better. The boys have to learn that when you can't win, you can't even lose" is the analysis of the Napoli coach at the end of the match, interviewed by Dazn.

analyses — "We knew it was better to be ahead against a team like Lazio – continued Garcia – because with forwards like Immobile and Felipe Anderson we are exposed to a lot of counterattacks. We were also not very lucky and perhaps not very aggressive in some defensive situations and we need to improve on this. I didn't expect such management in the second half, even if the draw was still within our reach. Up front we were not very precise, we shot twenty-two times in the game without ever hitting the target in the second half. You have to accept it anyway. Now there's a break, we hope to have all the players at their best by the time we get back, which then starts a real marathon, where there won't even be time to complain". The coach then summed up the match like this. "We were good at keeping the pressure up early on, then Provedel shone on some pitches. We have to be more cynical in the area."

focus kvara — In his first start, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was replaced in the 69th minute with Raspadori. A move widely planned by the coach. “It started well, then faded away a bit. We knew he didn’t have ninety minutes in his legs, we talked about it before the match. The change is completely normal. I’m happy anyway, he showed he can make a difference. Like everyone else, he dropped after the interval” concluded Garcia.