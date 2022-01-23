The first book that Gabriel García Márquez gave to Fidel Castro was Dracula. Were mid-seventies and the Cuban leader, immersed in the war in Angola, had admitted to his friend that he barely had time to read. Like a kind of literary camel, the writer continued to supply best sellers, easy reading to rest from the revolution. In return, the commander became a very harsh editor of the first manuscripts of his. in the novel A Chronicle of a Death Foretoldinspired by a real event, made him correct even the caliber of the weapons.

The friendship had begun before, the fruit of a two-way fascination —of García Márquez as a journalist for power and of Fidel Castro for great intellectuals— but it was always permeated by literature. So much so that García Márquez ceded all the rights to A Chronicle of a Death Foretold to the Government of Cuba, according to a document dated March 17, 1982 from the Mexican espionage agency. And the informant concludes that “Gabriel García Márquez, in addition to being pro-Cuban and Soviet, is a propaganda agent at the service of the Intelligence Directorate of that country.”

The proximity of the Colombian Nobel Prize winner to Cuba and the rest of the governments and guerrillas of the Latin American left seems to have been what most worried the Federal Security Directorate (DFS), the political espionage service of the monolithic PRI, which remained 71 years in Mexican power. García Márquez’s file covers from the end of the 1960s, shortly after establishing his residence in Mexico, until 1985, the last year of the agency after a certain opening of the PRI regime.

There are more than a hundred declassified reports to which El PAÍS has had access through a formal request for transparency before the General Archive of the Nation. The file shows a personal follow-up in public events and private meetings, photos at the door of his house when he had guests and an exhaustive record of his trips to Cuba from 1975, when the writer deepened his harmony with Castroism after a stage of estrangement.

Document indicating the transfer of rights to the novel “Chronicle of a Death Foretold” by García Márquez to the Government of Cuba.

first disenchantment

Without a suitcase and without a passport, García Márquez had entered Havana for the first time a few days after the triumph of the revolution, in January 1959. Invited by Castro as a correspondent for Prensa Latina, the official Cuban news agency recently co-founded by Castro himself. writer, the then Colombian journalist would spend six months on the island. After the first idyll, the control of the agency by the Communist Party and the definitive delivery of Castroism into the arms of Moscow cooled the relationship. That parenthesis coincides with the years of the Colombian author in Barcelona, ​​together with other totems of the boom Latin American already disenchanted with the Cuban dream, like Mario Vargas Llosa.

But during his European stage he was again shaken by a new event: the 1973 military coup in Chile against Salvador Allende. Jaime Abello, director of the Gabo Foundation and who was a friend of the Nobel laureate, points out that this “represents a turning point and confirms a time of political radicalization that once again brings him closer to Cuba and to dedicating himself to militant journalism.” “He goes so far as to say,” he adds, “that he is willing not to write literature again until Pinochet falls.” By then he had already written One hundred years of solitude and his popularity grew and grew. However, in full militant turn, he published in 1975 an enthusiastic report on Castro’s Cuba in the Colombian magazine Alternatives, founded by himself as a tool of political agitation.

This will be the time of greatest frequency of entries in the file of the Mexican espionage agency. In addition to resuming his trips to Havana, the reports record acts of support for the Sandinistas in Nicaragua or Gabo’s mediation, on condition of anonymity, for Mexican television to publish an interview with four military leaders of the El Salvador guerrilla. There is also information about his meetings with Régis Debray, the French revolutionary fellow sufferer of Che Guevara and later adviser to President François Mitterrand.

For the Mexican investigator Jacinto Rodriguez, who is preparing a book on the espionage of the DFS on the intellectuals of the time, Gabo’s file shows in any case “a smooth follow-up, let’s say normal. He did not stop being a foreigner who could not get involved in national affairs and who also always showed great caution. Rodríguez cites the cases of Octavio Paz, who was poked into his income and debts, as examples of harsher espionage; or of Julio Cortázar, who saw his private correspondence intercepted. Matters of money and privacy, these were the favorite weapons of the DFS to pressure, co-opt and punish.

Files of the Mexican espionage agency.

The silent repression of the PRI

Gabo’s years of maximum politicization coincide with the harshest period of repression in Mexico. Beginning in the 1970s, a criminal alliance between the Army and the police began the systematic and murderous persecution of the guerrillas or any dissident. An offensive implemented as a state policy by the iron governments of the PRI until at least the end of the 1980s.

An episode still surrounded by impunity and oblivion that also illustrates the sophisticated contradictions of the particular PRI regime: while he opened his arms to political refugees from the Chilean or Argentine dictatorships, in his own home he silently annihilated any attempt at social protest. The writer’s declassified file does not refer to any criticism of those dark activities in Mexico, but experts do not rule out that the available material is only partial and that there could be more information that, for now, remains secret. “How much was directly involved in matters that interested or directly affected Mexico? That is still a gray area of ​​his biography, ”says the director of the Gabo foundation.

García Márquez had arrived in Mexico in 1961 after leaving the Prensa Latina correspondent in New York. Disenchanted with political journalism, his goal was now to try his luck in the world of cinema, another of his passions. The first reports of him do not come until 1968, the year of the great riots. Also in Mexico with the protest in the Tlatelolco square that ended in a massacre of students by the police (more than 200 victims, although the data was never precise).

In December of that tumultuous year, the DFS file records the creation of the Habeas Foundation, a personal project of García Márquez. It was a human rights defense organization focused primarily on political prisoners. The informant from the Mexican espionage service summarizes the foundation’s objectives as follows: “Protect, financially and legally support people with a Marxist-Leninist ideology who, due to their participation in guerrilla and terrorist groups, hide behind the concept of political persecution.”

Habeas is mobilized against dictatorships of different signs (from Argentina or Chile to Panama), including democracies like his native Colombia in the middle of the hornet’s nest with the guerrillas. The future Nobel turns to the foundation during the first years. “It’s what I do the most, I think even more than writing,” he acknowledged at the time. A work that aroused criticism for the supposed lukewarmness with which he analyzed the denunciations against the Cuban regime or for the repression during 1968 in Mexico. Octavio Paz’s entourage, who had temporarily broken with the PRI, sarcastically accused him of having changed “magical realism” for “socialist realism.”

Researcher Jacinto Rodríguez also underlines Gabo’s extreme prudence in relation to Mexican politics: “They were not so concerned about him, who was on the right side, as about the doors that could open by closely following someone with so many contacts, so well connected. ”. Most of the names of the visitors to the writer’s house are crossed out in the reports, but they include, for example, the general secretary of the Chilean Communist Party or the political adviser of the embassy in Cuba.

Documents to which EL PAÍS had access.

The shadow of the CIA

Another pattern that is repeated in the reports in which the identity of Gabo’s contacts appears crossed out is the mention of the US: “The US authorities have an interest in this person…”. The Mexican espionage service was founded the same year as the CIA, 1947, and the close relationship between the two has been noted as a constant, revealing another of the paradoxes of the PRI regime, which was capable of spurring the discourse with one hand antiyanki of the time, and with the other bowing to the political police of Washington.

Rodríguez acknowledges that “the work of the DFS is usually interpreted as a bridge with other agencies, but the Mexican service had its own very marked interests.” In the case, for example, of organizations such as Habeas, he adds, “the preventive control of how far their activities went to anticipate a possible interference in Mexico.” The Ministry of the Interior, according to the researcher’s data, came to have a record of more than two hundred international human rights organizations.

The DFS file also includes the news of the Nobel for García Márquez, on October 21, 1981. A few days later, the writer receives the Order of the Aztec Eagle, an honorary award from the Mexican Government. During the acceptance speech, the writer speaks of “pride and gratitude” and highlights, addressing “Mr. President”, that “this distinction from his government also honors all the exiles who have taken refuge under the protection of Mexico”. The “Mr. President” was José López Portillo, who, while receiving exiles fleeing South American dictatorships, also spied on the new Nobel Prize winner and supported the dirty war in his country.

