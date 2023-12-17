The power of stories boom Latin American does not stop. His magnetism and his influence on words have crossed linguistic borders, but also artistic disciplines. Very soon, several filmmakers wanted to bring them to the screen. The first of them, Luis Buñuel, who did not manage to put together any project with the authors of that generation and others who inspired him, but who took them very seriously.

In the case of Buñuel, the attraction was twofold. “For us, he was the lived truth,” said Álvaro Mutis. They also wanted the maestro to adapt them to the screen, starting with Gabriel García Márquez, who gave them his own script titled It's so easy that even men can, when they both lived in Mexico. Don Luis declined the offer, even though Gabo revered him. This did not happen with 'Las ménades', a story by Julio Cortázar included in the volume Game over, which Buñuel did want to do. Also with The place without limitsthe novel by José Donoso, and Pedro Paramoby Juan Rulfo, of whom he scribbled and underlined a copy with the idea of ​​working it into images, according to what Javier Herrera has investigated.

This old dream of Buñuel is now being carried out by Netflix in a feature film directed by Rodrigo Prieto and whose script is written by Mateo Gil. It is one of the platform's star projects for 2024 in Latin America: a territory in which the brand is currently developing 50 projects.

The novel that Buñuel had chosen from Donoso was finally adapted by Arturo Ripstein. This one also rolled The colonel has no one to write to him, by García Márquez. The eighties, nineties and the beginning of 2000 produced many more films by Latin American authors belonging to the boom. Hollywood was interested in old gringoby Carlos Fuentes, directed by Luis Puenzo and starring Gregory Peck and Jane Fonda, and The House of Spirits, by Isabel Allende, was adapted by Bille August with another spectacular cast in which Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons and Antonio Banderas stood out. In Peru it was addressed Pantaleon and the visitorsby Mario Vargas Llosa, adapted twice by Francisco Lombardi, once in 1977 and once in 1999. This director also filmed The city and the Dogs in 1985, while Luis Llosa delved into The party of the goatalong with Isabella Rossellini, in 2005.

The feature film has been a crucial film format to multiply the fabulous effects of that fundamental generation of writers. But the 21st century also adopts them in the star audiovisual format: television series. In that, the boom It not only stands out for its stories, but also for the characters who gave it greater vigor and starred in it.

García Márquez has an advantage over the rest. His son Rodrigo García Barcha is a master of audiovisual art. Both in series and in movies. In Hollywood, he is not known as Gabo's son, but rather the other way around. Nobel is identified as Rodrigo's father. García Barcha has been key in series like The Sopranos either Two meters undergroundand adapted to the North American version In therapy, original work of the Israeli Hagai Levi. He triumphed with films like Things I would say just by looking at her, Mother and daughter either Albert Nobbswith Glenn Close.

But for a decade he has decided to move away from the more Anglo-Saxon stories and focus on Latin ones. In 2020, Netflix announced that it would adapt One hundred years of loneliness under the supervision and permission of Rodrigo García. The Nobel family only set one condition: that it be filmed in Colombia and in Spanish. With this, the heirs broke a taboo. Apparently, her father did not want to see her transferred to the cinema and rejected some proposals while she was alive that came from established names, such as Anthony Quinn. Currently the series is filmed in the South American country, mainly in areas of Tolima, directed by Álex García López, whose works include The Witcher and Utopiatogether with Laura Mora, author of Kill Jesus either The Kings of the world. The scripts have been written by José Rivera, Natalia Santa, Camila Brugés and Albatros González.

Those of boom They are also of interest now as the subject of fiction. There are two more projects around what was the most important phenomenon in Hispanic culture in the second half of the 20th century. One will bring as much or more controversy than the book has raised. Is about The genius, by Jaime Bayly, which will be adapted by the production company Brutal Media. The work tells of the disagreement that occurred between García Márquez and Mario Vargas Llosa. An almost fraternal friendship that broke in 1976, the day the Spanish-Peruvian Nobel Prize winner punched the Colombian Nobel Prize winner.

Another series that will come has to do with the agent of both and other authors of the boom: Carmen Balcells. The protagonist will be Carmen Machi, and the director, Óscar Pedraza. She will be titled The Boom Agency. The 20th century belonged literary to all those authors. Almost all of them are still valid in the 21st century thanks, now, largely to the power of screens.

