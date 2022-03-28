Part of the closest environment of the former president of Athletic, Fernando García Macua, who was a leader between 2007 and 2011they have encouraged him in recent weeks to present himself again in the imminent June elections to replace Aitor Elizegi. The Bilbao lawyer throws balls out: “Second parts were never good,” he slips, although without a forceful refusal to govern this hypothetical fourth way, which would be the competition of Barkala, Arechabaleta and perhaps Jon Uriarte.

García Macua recounted this matter, acknowledging this current, but lukewarm to abound in it, leaving some open crack for the next dates: “Undoubtedly they have been encouraging me and they have encouraged me to stand for these elections. It is a rumor that has been very present in Bilbao in recent weeks, which has spread a lot, and I have always said that what I want is an open Athletic and everyone’s, in which everyone can consider it as their own”. He adds of suspicion that “in this electoral confrontation there will be a plurality of candidacies that can guarantee that Athletic becomes a reality again”, he slips in an interview in TeleBilbao, to add, resorting to the proverb, that “second parts were never good”. And he remarks that she is going to see “How is the process of formulating the candidacies going? Let’s see if it’s for the good of Athletic and recover that little point of ambition”.

LaLiga Santander See also Spies wanted to sell US nuclear secrets and Bolsonaro ratted them out *Data updated as of March 28, 2022

He underlines that he and his team left Ibaigane at the time “with a very clear conscience and their heads held high” for the duty fulfilled and clarifies that this Athletic must “be ambitious in the field of Basque football” until in the next election, another candidacy, that of Urrutia, beat him “legitimately. You have to know how to read the lessons that reality gives us in which we live and I took the reading of that situation”. He insists that “the years do not pass in vain” although the ambition and the “illusion” may be the same.