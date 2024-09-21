The letter of Genaro Garcia Luna begins a period that, as we had already anticipated, will be very difficult for the outgoing administration Lopez Obrador and will have repercussions on Claudia Sheinbaum’s. There are two things that are particularly important. First, García Luna’s insistence on declaring himself innocent. Five years have passed, there was a publicized trial in the court of New York and it is evident that the former Secretary of Public Security, as he states in his letter, had many opportunities (as have some of the most terrible drug trafficking criminals arrested in the American Union) if he pleads guilty, he opts for a lenient sentence, six months, he says Garcia Luna which was the offer, and to regain his freedom. He has chosen to reject those agreements and remain in prison. He is about to receive a sentence that could be very long and he will not plead guilty or be a collaborator.

He also insists on something we have always said: the trial against García Luna was held, and he was found guilty, without the prosecutors The New York police had presented only one piece of material evidence: a bank statement, a recording, a call, a photo, which would demonstrate their relationship of protection with organized crime. All the testimonies were from criminals turned into protected witnesses who had been arrested during the García Luna period and extradited to the United States, and who there exchanged long sentences for testimonies in a way that they also did not support with evidence.

Some of these testimonies are absolutely unbelievable, such as the one that said that millions of dollars in cash were brought to García Luna during a meal, in several suitcases and at the restaurant that was fashionable in those years, the Champs Elysses. It is absurd, but it was accepted as valid.

It is also true that neither in Mexico In the United States, not a single deposit has been found after five years that could be classified as money from organized crime. So there is no material evidence of his alleged crime and, following the money trail, no evidence of his relationship with the criminals has been found. As he says, Garcia Lunathe US embassy at that time acknowledges that they were not aware of any investigations that Garcia Luna was related to drug trafficking and, on the contrary, the collaboration with the agencies of that country was very close.

So why was he arrested? Garcia Luna?. The former secretary says in his letter that it was due to an agreement between the López Obrador government and Donald Trump’s prosecutor (William Burr) and that this narrative was fed from the National Palace and that even from here offers of negotiation were made so that he would accuse former presidents Salinas de Gortari, Fox, Calderón and Peña Nieto and various officials.

It may be, because, in addition, that was linked to an old ambition of the DEA, as we pointed out since the arrest of the man himself. Garcia Luna: to carry out a maxi-trial against Mexico. The first step was the trial of Chapo Guzmán, the second was the trial of Garcia Luna, then the arrest of General Salvador Cienfuegos and later one or more former presidents.

The plan was disrupted because the Armed Forces totally rejected the arrest of General Salvador Cienfuegos without the slightest evidence and the government felt obliged to defend him and demand his return to Mexico. But that was not the first presidential reaction: the day after Cienfuegos’ arrest, in the morning press conference, what was discussed was that the corruption of the past had to be ended. It was later, when that same day General Luis Cresencio Sandoval met with the president. Lopez Obrador and he expressed the deep discomfort of the institution and its leaders, that the narrative was changed and that Cienfuegos was finally able to return to Mexico. There was no material evidence against him, the only thing was a few delirious chats of second-level drug traffickers, with texts that made no sense for a Secretary of Defense.

In the long interview we conducted with him about his arrest, General Cienfuegos, in addition to describing the humiliating way in which he was treated, explained how on many occasions during the month of his detention, he was offered to become a collaborator, which of course he always refused.

Was there any involvement of the Mexican government in the arrest of Cienfuegos to push this mega-trial? It could be, but the truth is that the reaction that forced the release of the General provoked exactly the opposite: a deep estrangement with the American agencies that deepened in the following months and years and that was exposed with the arrest of The May Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez on July 25, about which the Mexican government has no information to date.

But if that mega-trial ended up being aborted, today a different situation opens up: what it says Garcia Luna It is that these agencies are the ones that have evidence that implicates the outgoing administration and some of its operators. In reality, they are the testimonies of the same criminals who accused Garcia Lunaas published a few weeks ago.

García Luna’s sentence will be on October 9th and then his appeal will follow. But before that, on October 1st, there is the appearance of Ovid and Joaquin Guzman Lopez In Chicago, the trial against the menchito, Rubén Oseguera, will be concluding, then the trial of Nini, head of the Chapitos’ hitmen, will begin, and at the end of October, the trial of May Zambada. These are not coincidences. Nor is it to speak of Mexican administrations of the past.

We recommend you read: