The defense of the former Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, has submitted a request to the United States Justice to obtain more time and review new “relevant” materials that could lead to a possible repetition of the trial in which he was found guilty of drug trafficking this year.

In a letter addressed to Judge Brian Cogan, in charge of the caseGarcía Luna’s lawyer, César de Castro, requested an extension of the deadline until December 15 to present motions related to an eventual repetition of the process.

On February 21, a jury in New York found García Luna guilty of four counts of drug trafficking and an additional one for lying to the authorities.

Initially, the defense had until April 7 to file motions, but the lawyer requested a three-month extension to review new favorable evidence provided by agents from Mexico and the United States, among others.

In the letter sent, De Castro mentions that as more people learn about the nature of the evidence against García Luna, former officials are providing information they consider valuable to the defense during the trial.

In the last month, the lawyers have received thousands of pages of material, audio and video files that they had not previously seen, although much of it is in Spanish, which has delayed their review due to language limitations of the legal team. .

The request for a postponement could result in a delay of the sentencing date, originally scheduled for September 27, to March 1, 2024, if the request is granted.

garcia moon54 years old, he was found guilty of participating in a criminal organization dedicated to drug trafficking, conspiring to distribute cocaine and conspiring to import and distribute drugs in the United States.

He was also charged with giving false testimony when applying for US citizenship. Any of the first four charges could result in a life sentence.

García Luna worked in the government of Vicente Fox as head of the Federal Investigation Agency (AFI) and held the position of Secretary of Public Security during the mandate of Felipe Calderón.

He was arrested in December 2019 in Dallas, Texas, and has been in US custody ever since.

Lega battle for 650 million

The Government of Mexico undertakes a legal battle to recover the country’s assets in a historic trial held in FloridaUSA, against Genaro Garcia LunaSecretary of Public Security during the government of Felipe Calderón.

According to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, García Luna and his corrupt network would have obtained around 650 million dollars through contracts with the federal governmentmoney that would have been invested in Florida properties such as apartments, houses and yachts.

With the aim of recovering these assets and reintegrating them into the national heritage, in 2021 a complaint was filed against García Luna.

Despite the efforts of the former official’s lawyers to dismiss the accusation, it was recently determined that the legal process undertaken by the Government of Mexico is admissible.

The Financial Intelligence Unit estimates that García Luna’s corrupt network not only operated during the six-year term of Felipe Calderón, but also extended to the government of Enrique Peña Nieto.

So far, the total value of the assets linked to both periods of government amounts to 645 million 966 thousand 199 dollars.

In the period from 2006 to 2012, 225 million 212 thousand 906 dollars are recorded, while the management from 2012 to 2018 corresponds to 420 million 753 thousand 293 dollars.

The list of people and companies sued, considered as instruments that facilitated the illegal contracts, includes Genaro García Luna, his wife Linda Cristina Pereyra Gálvez, Mauricio Samuel Weinberg López (partner of García Luna and shareholder of NUNVAV), Sylvia Donna Pinto (wife of Mauricio Weinberg), Jonathan Alexis Weinberg Pinto (son of Mauricio Weinberg and authorized in NUNVAV), Natan Wancier Taub (partner of the Weinbergs, representative of NUNVAV and network operator), José Francisco Niembro González (Undersecretary of Public Security and main operator of García Luna) and Martha Virginia Nieto Guerrero (wife of Niembro González).

In addition, companies such as NUNVAV Inc. and NUNVAV Technologies Inc., both Panamanian and owned by the Weinbergs, are mentioned; Gull Holding Enterprises Inc., linked to the Weinbergs for the triangulation of resources; Glac Security Consulting Technology Risk Management SC, García Luna’s personal company and his wife; as well as another 40 fictitious companies used to hide real assets and owners of the corruption network. The modus operandi involved the flow of money to Barbados and then to Florida.