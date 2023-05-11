In the same New York and for different crimes, both found “guilty”, Genaro Garcia Luna and Donald Trump They face the legal consequences of a questionable procedural system because both were tried based on oral testimony, without a single documentary evidence. The charges against them were, against the former Mexican Federal Secretary of Security, of a criminal nature, and against the former gringo president of a civil nature.

The first awaits a sentence for drug trafficking that can reach life imprisonment, and the second was sentenced to pay five million dollars for sexual abuse.

De García Luna, since his arrest, the President Lopez Obrador He has not doubted his guilt but the second has considered him politically persecuted:

“I reiterate, I endorse, I maintain my position that legal matters, supposedly legal matters, should not be used for political-electoral purposes. That is why I do not agree with what they are doing to former President Trump, ”he declared on April 5.

Worse: he equated his aborted case of impeachment for judicial contempt with that of the sexopath:

“It is that I already suffered it. That they do not want to disqualify anyone in any part of the world…”.

With abundant indications that Trump Not only is he a sex offender and a tax evader, but he diverted $130,000 from his political campaign funds to silence a porn actress, the equating of the two judicial problems is abominable.

Yesterday he avoided doing so, but this day or another he will say something about the customary offender from Mexico who claims to be his “friend.”

Requested your opinion on the honorable recognition of the prestigious International Association of Women Judges to the holder of the Supreme Court of JusticeNorma Lucía Piña Hernández, due to her application of transcendental criteria in terms of gender perspective and the sentence against Trump, limited herself to denigrating the president of the Federal Judiciary:

“Those awards can be obtained in the Plaza de Santo Domingo…”, and even the rector of the UNAM (“what is his name?”), Enrique Graue (“he also went there for his medal, to Spain. I did not I know why they go there, they have that fascination”).

And they have, it should be noted, a quality in common: they head a power of the Republic and a house of higher studies independent of the AMLO government.

Back to the trials of García Luna and Trumpboth were found guilty by anonymous juries (made up of twelve ordinary people in the first case and nine in the second), so it will be very interesting what AMLO dare to say what happened with the former president of the orange pelambre.

Trump’s unsuccessful impeachment was so incomparable that one of the elements for the “popular” ruling was the video in which Trump says that “stars” like him “historically can” grab women by the genitals:

“If you look at the last million years, it has been true in general – not always – fortunately or unfortunately…”.

