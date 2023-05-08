The network of corruption and complicity woven by Genaro García Luna and Mexican government officials has not fully unraveled. New documentation obtained by EL PAÍS shows that Felipe Calderón’s Secretary of Public Security made a successful deal with espionage equipment for the Attorney General’s Office (PGR, now the Prosecutor’s Office) during the administration of PRI member Enrique Peña Nieto. The PGR, then headed by Jesús Murillo Karam, bought a wiretap platform from a company linked to the former official, and then hired another company from his corrupt network to maintain the equipment. The former official, who was already convicted of drug trafficking and organized crime last February in New York, is accused by the Administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in a Florida court for the embezzlement of hundreds of millions of pesos from the treasury through numerous contracts between their companies and public agencies. However, no contract signed by the Attorney General’s Office was included in the lawsuit filed by the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) in the United States against the former head of the Federal Police, who amassed more than five million pesos (around $250,000) thanks to two direct awards.

An unpublished contract until today indicates that the former official used his influence so that the Prosecutor’s Office would first buy the telephone surveillance equipment NiceTrack to the Israeli company NICE Systems Ltd., which belonged to his Weinberg family front men. And then, on November 19, 2013, for the agency to hire another company of which García Luna was the final beneficiary, Nunvav Inc., to maintain the spy devices purchased by the PGR from its partners. The platform, argued the institution commanded by Murillo Karam, had “all the burden of interception of private fixed and mobile telephone communications” of the Attorney General’s Office. For the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the signing of the contract for more than 2.5 million pesos responded to “urgent needs”, a way of justifying the direct contracting of García Luna’s company without a contest or tender. “It is of the utmost importance to have a comprehensive support and maintenance service policy,” reads the confidential and reserved document for reasons of national security for years.

First two pages of a pamphlet about cell phone tracking software called ‘NiceTrack’. WikiLeaks

“The provider (…) undertakes before the Attorney General’s Office to maintain the most absolute confidentiality, and not to disclose or reveal to a natural or legal person, partially or totally, the information derived from this contract”, reads the contract filed under the folio PGR/AD/CN/SERV/159/2013. In exchange for the money, the company promised to provide the service, as well as provide the necessary materials and labor. Nunvav was a company created in Panama in October 2005 and is the main one targeted by the government corruption network attributed to García Luna by the FIU, the arm against financial crimes of the Ministry of Finance. NICE Systems Ltd was the holder of the technological patent for the NiceTrack Location Tracking BE Solution system, name of the spy team. In turn, Nunvav had a letter since April 2013 that accredited him as the exclusive representative of the Weinberg company in Mexico. Nunvav’s legal representative in Mexico was Rosalba Tapia Alvarado, signatory of the two contracts found with the PGR.

On November 19, 2013, García Luna managed to get Nunvav Inc. hired by the Attorney General’s Office for Murillo Karam (now imprisoned for the Ayotzinapa case) to support and maintain another spy piece of equipment —Sistema Laguna— manufactured by the American company Spectra Group. For this contract (numbered 160/2013) he was paid 2.7 million pesos. The organization Network in Defense of Digital Rights (R3D) He had already disclosed this García Luna business with the PGR after a dispute over access to information. At least until 2021, the Prosecutor’s Office reported in its inventory of assets a “telephony communication server via the Spectra Group brand”, valued by the agency itself at 8.6 million pesos, according to public information from the National Platform for Transparency. R3D had requested from the PGR all the information on the contracts signed with Nunvav, but the first contract, ending 159/2013 and which is now being disclosed, was not included in the information provided by the authorities. “They lie to us and hide contracts from us all the time,” says Luis Fernando García, the executive director of R3D.

“It is a round business and for someone who is accused of being corrupt, it is paradise,” says García. The specialist affirms that it is common for companies like Nunvav to sell espionage “services” to government security agencies, which ensures a constant inflow of money for updates or maintenance, in the midst of great secrecy and without their customers know all the ins and outs of what they are selling. “Because they are matters of national security or law enforcement, they benefit from direct awards and argue that all these contracts are reserved. As it is high technology, they can justify a waste of very high amounts of public resources”, he adds. “In addition, they spy on and use that intelligence for political, economic purposes and to perpetuate that ambition for power and abuse of power,” he says. García assures that these contracts are “out of control” because they “facilitate corruption” and represent an “invasion of privacy.”

The García Luna-Weinberg nexus

García Luna, a key man in the strategy of the war against drugs during Calderonismo (2006-2012), was found guilty by a New York jury of obtaining million-dollar bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel, commanded by Joaquín El Chapo Guzman. Along with that trial, the former secretary was denounced in 2021 before a Florida court by the FIU, which accused him of having “stolen” national heritage resources through the contracts that his companies and those of his front men signed with government agencies. Calderón and Peña Nieto. With this civil lawsuit, the Mexican State tries to recover some 750 million dollars obtained through 30 simulated contracts with the Federal Police, the Ministry of the Interior and the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office between 2009 and 2018.

Eduardo Medina Mora, Attorney General of the Republic, Enrique Peña Nieto, Governor of Mexico and Genaro Garcia Luna, Secretary of Public Security, in February 2006. Carlos Tischler (Dark Room)

The FIU did not include in its civil lawsuit against García Luna the two contracts awarded by the Attorney General’s Office to the former secretary’s companies that are now appearing in this investigation. The Mexican media documented that the FGR, now commanded by Alejandro Gertz Manero, never supported the UIF’s demand. The Prosecutor’s Office even opened an investigation folder against the then head of the anti-laundering unit, Santiago Nieto, for allegedly not having the power to represent the interests of the Mexican Government before the US. The political rivalry between Gertz and Nieto became evident on several occasions .

The key to the UIF’s demand is in the relationship between García Luna and the Weinbergs, documented since the official was part of CISEN, the most important civil intelligence office of the Mexican Government, in the eighties. Mauricio Samuel Weinberg López’s clan dedicated itself to selling Israeli technology equipment to Latin American countries. He is referred to as the owner of Nunvav Inc., along with his son Jonathan Alexis Weinberg Pinto and his partner Natan Wancier, in the FIU lawsuit in Miami, in which all appear as defendants, including the Panamanian company. “Nunvav served as the main conduit for funds illegally diverted from Mexico,” accused the Government of Mexico.

The Weinbergs also played a key role in facilitating García Luna’s move to Florida: the former official lived in luxurious properties belonging to his partners, made use of a yacht provided by them, and was supported to process his naturalization as a US citizen. It was in the middle of that process when the former secretary was arrested in Texas at the end of 2019 to be tried in New York. In the lawsuit filed by the FIU in Florida, the relatives appear again and again as owners, directors of companies or front men in the scheme of more than 40 companies that the García Luna network used to buy high-end cars, million-dollar properties and triangular resources from Mexico to Barbados, Israel and the United States.

Nunvav had a Panamanian subsidiary, Nunvav Technologies Inc., which is also accused of being part of the corrupt scheme. The objective of the Mexican authorities is to recover the money, which left the public coffers under suspicion of corruption, bribery and complicity networks that facilitated the diversions. There are also three other processes open in the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, the authorities have reported. Front companies, thought of as intermediaries, not only hide the trail of money from García Luna, but also leave opaque parts in the process: it is known that Nunvav signed with the PGR, but not what benefits the company agreed with its espionage providers Israeli. “Very likely there were moches, prices were inflated, many parts that should have been public were hidden,” says García.

State-of-the-art spying technology

NICE touted NiceTrack as a tool that “transforms location data into mission-critical intelligence” for its clients, according to a leaked brochure. WikiLeaks. He software it is capable of gathering massive volumes of data in real time and crossing tracking information with other sources of information, such as credit card purchases and satellite geolocation (GPS) data, “without the target even realizing it.” It also returns a history of where a target has been located: if he goes to church on Sundays, if he occasionally sleeps away from home, if he meets in one place or another with his collaborators. “The location is not trivial, sometimes it says much more than the content of the communications”, affirms García.

“Place whoever, whenever, wherever,” reads the list of benefits offered by the company. The Israeli technology company boasted that it had closed contracts with companies and governments in more than 150 countries “to reduce crime and prevent terrorism.” “Identify new targets and suspects,” “close intelligence gaps,” and “detect suspicious incidents” were also on the company’s menu. NICE’s programs were widely used by the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), the portfolio that García Luna left in December 2012 and later became his client. The SSP acquired NiceTrack from the Weinbergs in 2009, when García Luna was still secretary, in three contracts valued at 69 million dollars, it advanced R3D in 2020. The agreements included the purchase of the platform, accessories and the installation of the equipment.

For its part, the Laguna System, marketed by the American company Spectra Group, is a tool for the interception of radio frequencies and telephone signals in real time. The latest version of the team, which is still promoted on its website, promises an “extraordinary 99.9% success rate.” Its sale is “explicitly restricted to qualified members of security agencies, government entities and military intelligence, exclusively.” In November 2012, a few days after the change of government, Nunvav sold a support and maintenance service for the Laguna System to the Security Secretariat, which was still directed by García Luna, similar to the contract that he would sign a year later with the PGR, although at a much higher price. For this contract, the SSP paid the company of García Luna and his front men 12 million dollars. Other contracts have not yet seen the light. “We only see the tip of the iceberg,” says García.

