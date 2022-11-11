This Thursday, Bryan LeBaronManuel Valdovinos, as well as family members of detainees, filed a complaint with the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), that Genaro Garcia Luna, Luis Cardenas Palomino and the public servants carried out a “mounting” to simulate justice in the capture of an alleged gang of kidnappers.

García Luna would be being denounced for tortureillegal deprivation of liberty, abuse of authority, test fabricationsince the complaint accuses of a mounting carried out by the former Secretary of Security during the government of the former president Felipe Calderon.

‘Los Mohamed’, a montage by García Luna’s AFI

The case is compared to that of Florence Cassezbut with less media coverage, which is why many of the people allegedly used for the mounting they remain in prison and are still awaiting trial.

These are 11 people who were arrested on September 13, 2006 in different parts of Mexico City and the State of Mexico, later tortured and admitted to a house located in Tláhuac.

The video of his arrest was broadcast in all the media and nicknamed by the then Federal Agency of Investigation (IPA) as the band of “The Mohameds”.

The torture and assembly of the AFI

The alleged culprits were tortured during their transfer to the house where a montage of their alleged detention was carried out, according to the complaint.

After taking them home, they were arranged in different parts of the house and ordered to lie on the floor when they heard a knock on the door. Once the AFI elements entered the place, they simulated being detained and rescuing a hostage.

The recordings of this montage were broadcast in the news and the media. While the detainees ended up being tortured and recorded by members of the IPAaccording to the complaint, to be transferred to the SEIDO facilities.

Confessions under torture and rape of the AFI to the wife of a victim

In that place, confessions were obtained under torture made in the bathrooms of the facilities and the threat of harming their relatives. Four of the complainants have psychiatric reports that acknowledge that they were victims of torture.

Juan Edgar Quintero González, Herminio Cid Heredia, Oscar Rigoberto Flores Padilla and Luis Alberto Garduño Pineda have Istanbul protocols and psychiatric reports that they acknowledge were victims of physical and psychological torture.

It is also denounced that Juan Edgar’s wife was raped by members of the AFI outside SEIDO as a means of telephone pressure against her husband, so that he would confess to being the leader of a gang of kidnappers.

Likewise, inconsistencies are found in the confessions obtained under torture in SEIDO and those observed in the video recorded by members of the IPAwhere they agree to carry out the kidnappings and the number of victims that identify them.

Bryan LeBarón condemned the montages to simulate justice

Bryan LeBaron condemned the practice of planting evidence and fabricating guilty parties, “which shows that governments like to pretend that there is justice,” reads a statement.

“Although the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador he is not to blame, he is responsible for not attending to these harmful practices. There should be a list of victims and give them a fair solution “, he adds.

It is added that in a single prison in the capital of the country, there are at least 30 people without sentence, accused of committing kidnapping.

All of them were arrested between 2005 and 2006 by elements of the defunct Federal Investigation Agency (IPA) whose owner was Genaro Garcia Lunaand the PGR.

However, according to the complaint, there is evidence that these inmates were victims of fraud identical to those of Florence Cassez and Israel Vallarta.