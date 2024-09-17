Felipe Calderón’s Secretary of Public Security, Genaro Garcia Lunawho is awaiting his sentence in prison after being found guilty of links to drug traffickinghas launched serious accusations against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

García Luna, 56, was found guilty in February 2023 on five charges related to cocaine trafficking and running a criminal enterprise that collaborated with the Sinaloa Cartel.

In a letter released on Tuesday, September 13, the former official, accused of protecting the Sinaloa cartel, denounced alleged ties between the President and his operators with drug trafficking leaders, stating that such relationships would have influenced his judgment.

The handwritten letter, released by his lawyer, César De Castro, alleges that the New York Attorney General’s Office offered him a plea deal in 2019 that, if he had accepted, would have allowed him to serve only six months in prison in exchange for incriminating himself and pointing the finger at other key figures in Mexico, including members of the government.

According to García Luna, he rejected the offer, which, in his opinion, provoked an “explosive reaction” on the part of the US authorities.

In his letter, García Luna claims to have been detained in conditions he describes as “inhumane” during the 58 months he spent in a Brooklyn prison.

He said he had witnessed murders, stabbings and constant threats. He also mentioned that on two occasions he was assigned cellmates who secretly recorded him with the aim of implicating him in drug trafficking or other crimes.

Direct accusations against AMLO and his government

The most controversial point of the letter is the accusation that the Mexican government, headed by López Obrador, has ties to drug trafficking leaders, specifically with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and other drug lords who would have been used as witnesses against him during the trial held in New York.

García Luna said that these links are public knowledge and are supported by “official records” in both countries, including audios, videos and communications that would prove the relationship between the current government and organized crime.

In his letter, García Luna describes all the information used by the US Attorney’s Office against him as false, pointing out that the criminals’ testimonies were manipulated and that there is no concrete evidence that directly links him to drug trafficking.

With sentencing scheduled for October 9, García Luna could face a life sentence.