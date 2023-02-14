As much as some publicists have tried to fill social networks with tweets yesterday with the testimony of Jesús el Rey Zambada in the New York court, in the trial against Genaro García Luna, the truth is that the prosecution concluded its ten pleading sessions without to be able to exhibit a single material piece of evidence against the former secretary of public security. Moreover, the testimony of the brother of Mayo Zambada did not contribute anything new to the process, nothing different from what he had already said in the trial against Chapo Guzmán.

The testimony of the 5 million dollars in cash that the King supposedly gave García Luna is in itself quite implausible. First, King Zambada said that the delivery was actually made by a lawyer who worked with him, named Paredes. That he, like him, wanted to have a “low profile” did not participate in the delivery but that he was in the place, something at least strange. Why the hell would the country’s security secretary, one of the best-known public figures of those years, choose nothing less than the Champs Elysses, the fashionable restaurant at that time among politicians and businessmen, to receive a bribe of five million? of dollars?.

Worse still, suppose that five million dollars in cash in new $100 bills were delivered. Each new bill weighs, according to the Treasury Department, one gram, therefore, five million would weigh no more and no less than 50 kilos that would fit in one or better two large travel suitcases. If they were not new bills, the weight would increase and the volume too. Can you imagine a security secretary, whoever he is, receiving one or two suitcases weighing more than 50 kilos in a fashionable restaurant from a drug dealer? Too many drug series.

When one delves deeper into Zambada’s story, in reality the central character of his story is not García Luna but another member of the Federal Police, whose participation in that plot has been proven for years, Edgar Bayardo del Villar, a character detained in in 2008 precisely because of his relationship with Zambada, who became a protected witness for the then PGR and the DEA and who was assassinated in Mexico City on November 30, 2009, a week after Reynaldo Zambada, the son of The King, who had been detained along with his father and had also become a protected witness, allegedly committed suicide in the safe house where he was staying.

Bayardo in 1997 was, during the government of Manuel Bartlett in Puebla, the head of the division against organized crime in the state. From 1999 to 2003, Bayardo del Villar became deputy attorney for Specialized Investigation in Organized Crime in Tlaxcala, when the governor was the PRD member Alfonso Sánchez Anaya. From there he went to the Federal Preventive Police and was arrested by the PGR and accused of working for Ismael El Mayo Zambada in 2008.

On April 14, 2005, the PGR had issued an official press release in which it directly related Bayardo del Villar to the leader of the Los Bayardo gang, Mario Alberto Bayardo Hernández, his cousin, accusing him of collaborating in the release of this one, detained for the case of the rapes of women in the south of Mexico City. The PGR was unable to get a judge to issue the arrest warrant.

According to his own testimony in 2008, when he was arrested, Bayardo received $25,000 a month from the Sinaloa cartel and $100,000 for each whistle he gave to that criminal organization.

In 2009 we wrote in this same space that Bayardo, on the day of his murder, should have been in a safe house, not in a cafe in the Valle neighborhood, although we later learned that he did not live in a safe house either, but in a luxurious apartment de Polanco that he had been able to buy with the assets, for a value of 28 million pesos from those years, which had been returned to him for becoming a protected witness.

Bayardo, we said at the time, had no money problems: according to the statements of other protected witnesses, especially one nicknamed Ricardo, who was the son of Rey Zambada’s partner, Bayardo had been related to the Amado Carrillo cartel since the mid-1990s. 90.

We don’t know how valuable Bayardo could be as a protected witness. The truth is that the PGR gave him exceptional treatment and we also know, we said in 2009, that he fulfilled those same functions, a protected witness, for the DEA.

By the way, it is not true that it was the Beltrán Leyva family who handed over King Zambada on October 20, 2008. Since July of that year, the DEA had given the Federal Police the information of an address in Lindavista, which was a home of operations of the Sinaloa cartel, where Zambada ended up being detained. It is not a secret, the information is in a documentary about Mayo Zambada, about the most wanted criminals in the world, with information from US agencies that can be seen on Netflix for a few years.

Tomorrow we will know which witnesses are presented by García Luna’s defense, but the prosecution, we insist, concluded ten pleading sessions without showing a single material piece of evidence against the former federal security secretary.