Napoli begins to increase the rounds. The victory against Sassuolo is clear, indisputable, at times dominant: “I’m satisfied – says Garcia -, we didn’t concede goals and we suffered almost nothing, but in my opinion we can do better on an offensive level, we produced a lot, but only 20 % of the shots were on goal. We need to improve because that’s where you score.” Then the coach of the Italian champions dwells on the choices: “Natan has to insert himself, I chose the experience of Juan Jesus and in these two matches he has placed very well. Kvara was not yet ready to face the whole match, better to put him with the race underway. He’s back, great news, he’s someone who makes the difference.” Then Garcia turns to Raspadori: “It’s a shame about Raspa, first he hit the post, then the missed penalty. It was Osi who let him have the ball, and I really liked the scene. Victor is a great striker who doesn’t think only of himself but also to the team. Giacomo was unlucky, it happens to all great players. He can play anywhere and always works for the team. The Scudetto on your shirt? I told the players: when in doubt, look at the tricolor on your chest to remind you what you are capable of doing. It is not a burden to carry, it is a great pride and it gives the charge”