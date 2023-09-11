The resignation of Omar García Harfuch to the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection of Mexico City It was a surprise that did not surprise. Officially will join Claudia Sheinbaum’s teamwho will once again be her boss as a presidential candidate, but due to the times in which she resigned, hours before the legal deadline to aspire to a popularly elected position, it is assumed that she will seek the candidacy for the head of Government of Mexico City. However, even though Garcia Harfuch is an asset to Sheinbaum Because of the good image it has in the capital, it is also a risk because of the vulnerable flanks it has.

No one could affirm at this moment that the destiny of Garcia Harfuch is actually Mexico City, nor is it clear how far President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s endorsement will go for the former head of the capital’s security, who has strong enemies inside and outside the government. think that Sheinbaum managed to impose him as a future candidate may be premature, although the conventional belief is that this will be the case due to the president’s pragmatism.

Garcia Harfuch looks like the strongest card Brunette to maintain power in Mexico City due to the numbers it has in popularity polls and its positive results among citizens. The Polls Mx Power Ranking has kept him at the head of all candidates for office since January, relegating Clara Brugada, the mayor of Iztapalapa, the granary of votes in Brunette in the metropolitan area, and Santiago Taboada, the PAN mayor in Benito Juárez. He always surpassed Xóchitl Gálvez, and Senator Ricardo Monreal, whom Lopez Obrador offered him, through an intermediary in December, the candidacy of Brunette.

The conversation about García Harfuch’s aspirations sparked a week ago with the front-page interview in La Jornada, published in the same format as those he did with Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard and Adán Augusto López, at the beginning of the campaign for the presidential candidacy. García Harfuch said it was to talk about security, but what came out was something else. The showcase served him to say that he has good treatment from López Obrador – which is not true -, that Mexico City’s security strategy is the same as the federal one – which is also not true -, and the questions that the experienced reporter Miguel Ángel Velázquez, went back and forth all the time about the government of the capital.

At no time did he openly express his desire to compete for Mexico City, but he also did not flatly reject the possibility. In any case, fire broke in Morena due to Sheinbaum’s closeness to him, which has managed, until now, to eliminate some of the president’s prejudices so that it would allow him to continue measuring himself in the polls, crowned by the interview in La Jornada.

On this path, Sheinbaum ran over old allies, such as Brugada and the Secretary of Federal Public Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez. It bruised the wishes of Mario Delgado, leader of Morena, who wants to exchange the services provided to the president for his old dream of being head of the capital’s government, and confuses those who received instructions from López Obrador to begin promoting as a candidate for the Secretary of the Interior. , Luisa María Alcalde.

The jump of Garcia Harfuch It also places him in the line of fire of the Attorney General’s Office and a sector of the security cabinet.

Prosecutor Alejandro Gertz Manero has a strong animosity against Sheinbaum, although he did not interfere with her as head of government to avoid a conflict with the president. But the one who did make life miserable was García Harfuch, who in October 2019 was forced to resign from the Criminal Investigation Agency, dependent on the Attorney General’s Office, being rescued by Sheinbaum by appointing him Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of the Mexico City, winning the game against the prosecutor, as Francisco Almazán Barocio, close to Garcia Harfuch.

Within the security cabinet there are also officials who do not stop pointing out him as one of those responsible for the disappearance of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa, having been the head of the Guerrero delegation of the Federal Police at that time, and stating that he was involved with the Los Rojos criminal gang, which had infiltrated the normal gang. The official versions of the government of Enrique Pena Nieto and Lopez Obradoragree that the normalistas were disappeared due to a confusion by that rival gang of Guerreros Unidos.

Garcia Harfuch has denied responsibility for the crime, and maintains that he was not in Guerrero when the normalistas disappeared. The accusations against him do not refer to the day the crime was committed, but to his alleged relationship with Los Rojos, since the cell phone of one of the hitmen recorded several calls to the number of Garcia Harfuch. Although it seems like circumstantial evidence, it is permanently in the crosshairs.

The same happens with the Jalisco New Generation Cartelthat He wanted to kill him in Mexico City in June 2020 in revenge because as a police commander in the government of Enrique Peña Nietostopped the head of square of that organization in Puerto Vallarta, Mauricio Varelalinked to kidnapping, torture and murder of two García Harfuch agents. Since then, its security measures have been increased: his family left the country and does not sleep in the same place. The possibility of suffering a new attack is so great that an electoral campaign would put at risk to those attending rallies and meetings.

If the positives of Garcia Harfuch among the people are high, the negative ones on the open flanks that he has inside and outside the government seem too powerful for his candidacy to the government of Mexico City to materialize. But everything is possible here, and the arrangement of pieces in the government and Morena will show where the president is going, Sheinbaum and his star collaborator.

