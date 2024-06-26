Mexico City.– After having been sentenced to 316 years in prison for the attack against Omar García Harfuch, the 12 hitmen involved rejected an offer from the FGR to plead guilty, in exchange for a sentence of 4 years in prison in the other process they have open. for the weapons that were seized from them after the attack.

During the intermediate hearing, the gunmen ruled out the usefulness of a minimum sentence for the crime of collecting weapons, since they are not going to be released from prison in the short term due to the long sentence imposed on them for the crimes of qualified homicide and attempted murder. homicide in the case of common jurisdiction.

On June 26, 2020, the hitmen attacked the then local Secretary of Citizen Security when leaving his house in Lomas de Chapultepec, where two of his bodyguards and a woman who was passing by the place died.

In the federal jurisdiction process, they are accused of collecting weapons because in two vehicles they seized 16 firearms, including .9 millimeter caliber pistols, 2.23, 5.56 and 7.62 caliber rifles, and even “war devices” such as Barret caliber. .50, used for attacks by air units.

The Attorney General’s Office tried to negotiate an abbreviated agreement with the defendants since last year, offering them to plead guilty in exchange for a minimum sentence, plus an additional discount.

At first he offered to lower the punishment from 17 years with 6 months in prison and a fine of 26 thousand 64 pesos, to only 4 years with 8 months and 20 days in prison and a fine of 8 thousand 166.72 pesos.

Since the hitmen did not accept, on January 8, Germán Castillo Banuet, Specialized Regional Control Prosecutor, authorized the FGR Delegation to offer an even lower penalty and therefore the Public Ministry proposed only 4 years.

The FGR’s interest was not to go to trial because it involves preparing interrogations, cross-interrogations, documents and expert reports that are the subject of debate during several hearings and days. The accused, however, did not accept and decided to go to trial.

On April 5, during the intermediate hearing, the defense and the accused reiterated that they had no interest in agreeing on a form of early termination of the process.

As a result of his refusal, the FGR requested the maximum sentence originally planned and the trial was scheduled for this end of the month, which will be led by Judge Arturo Medel Casquera, in his capacity as the Trial Court.

The hitmen who will go to trial are Francisco Javier Delgadillo Delgadillo, David Hinojosa de la Rosa, Jonathan Ricardo Ávalos Gudiño, Narciso Valdez Martínez, Erick Samuel González Álvarez or Erik González Álvarez and Fabián Andrés Martínez Soto or Miguel Ángel Carbajal León.

Also Juan Campos Coral, Tomás Adalberto Chavín Sánchez or Tomás Adalberto Chavarín Sánchez, Luis Enrique Mesa Esteves, Julio Campos Ramírez, Jesús Eduardo Valdivia González and José Betancourt Rodríguez.

All of them are imprisoned in the Federal Social Rehabilitation Centers 13 and 15, in Oaxaca and Chiapas.

In the intermediate hearing last April, Alejandra Domínguez Santos, control judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center of the Reclusorio Oriente, totally excluded the testimony of 3 police officers and partially the statement of another 4, as well as the approved police report and its annexes, made on the day of the attack.

In the trial, the FGR will present 21 witnesses and 11 experts to prove the guilt of the accused, as well as 6 testimonials for the hearing to individualize sanctions.