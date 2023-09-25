In the days before his separation from the government of the Mexico Cityon June 16, Claudia Sheinbaum received from the Palace a proposal that was actually a poisoned apple: it was suggested that Omar García Harfuch was the one who took charge of the interim government, which would have totally changed the route designed by her and her team for the coming months and years.

According to sources from the López Obrador governmentMrs Sheinbaum had suggested as interim ruler Luz Elena Gonzáleza prominent economist, specialized in city management, for whom she had created the “super secretariat” of Administration and Finance in 2018, which has been responsible for managing at least 200 billion pesos annually from the local treasury.

The same sources assure that it was his own President who ruled out the possibility of elevating González Escobar, who had already been a collaborator – as general director of Policy Integration – of the now former head of Government since she was the powerful head of the local Environment Secretariat under the administration of Lopez Obrador (2000-2005).

In the Palace it was agreed that the interim ruler would be Martí Batres, with which he was defeated for the second time in his aspiration to be elected for six years as head of the city. The bet on Batres – which until now has not embodied the hardening that was predicted – was based on his experience in the electoral operation and in converting social programs into votes in favor of the ruling party. However, it was accepted that Mrs. Sheinbaum upon his departure he would leave a kind of triumvirate of “coordinators”, with Batres in the political field, González Escobar in finance, and Garcia Harfuch in security.

It took several more weeks to finalize the next step, but finally the door was opened for the now former director of Citizen Security to apply as a candidate for the head of Government, whom according to witnesses consulted, Lopez Obrador He refers only to his second surname, which he pronounces as “Harpuch.” To this end, the Tabasco president declined his objections regarding the police officer’s career, which will surely be the subject of controversy during an eventual politic campaign.

Lobbying in favor of Garcia Harfuch as a candidate were strengthened after he was elected on June 26, 2020 victim of an attack that catapulted him in the citizen popularity pollsand then in the intentions of the vote. The conviction that only he is capable of avoiding a defeat for Morena and his allies against the opposition led his promoters at the beginning of this year to even propose to the president Lopez Obrador support him after a commitment from García Harfuch that after winning, and after a certain period of time, he would ask for a leave of absence from the position.

Today that scenario does not seem to be in sight and he seems headed towards an internal poll in which he is expected to obtain a comfortable advantage over Clara Brugada, former mayor of Iztapalapa, promoted by the aforementioned Martí Batres – who has kept a sharp distance from Garcia Harufch– and the Palace spokesperson, Jesús Ramírez. Another contender with possibilities would be Mario Delgado, national leader of Brunettedescribed pending a determination from Claudia Sheinbaum, worried that Morena is going to fall into the hands of some unrelated group.

The decision of Garcia Harfuch By allowing themselves to be bewitched by politics, they have brought back the name of their father, Javier García Paniagua – a controversial character who never had doubts about what power was for at that time; presidential in the succession of José López Portillo, in 1982 -, and his grandfather, General Marcelino García Barragán – a legend in the military field, Secretary of Defense in the six-year term of Gustavo Díaz Ordaz -, who assumed political responsibility for the student massacre in 1968 in Tlatelolco, despite multiple evidence that it was not committed by forces under his orders.

In his own biography Garcia Harufch and in those political stories not experienced by him, there are episodes that will eventually be reflected in the route selected by the very probable candidate of the ruling party for the capital’s head of government. There will be time to rescue some of them in this same space.

