Omar García Harfuchcandidate for the Defense Coordination of the Transformation of Mexico Cityassured that he is firmly committed to following the path that Claudia Sheinbaum began.

In his first meeting with Councilors and Councilors from the 16 mayoralties, García Harfuch transmitted a message of unity, trust, service and commitment, to listen to the needs of the capital’s residents.

During the meeting, the former Secretary of Citizen Security related that his desire to serve others was fulfilled within the police, and being in charge of security in the city he had the opportunity to talk with neighbors from the 16 municipalities and know their problems.

García Harfuch highlighted the role played by police officersand added that “the exercise of power makes sense when it is put at the service of others and if people evaluate your work.”

He also indicated that “security and peace have been built thanks to a comprehensive strategy initiated by Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum, which, in addition to strengthening the police, considers attention to the causes that trigger violence and crime, which has meant the most important investment in education and social well-being in the history of Mexico City.”

“What the doctor did, guaranteeing scholarships to all girls, boys and adolescents, opening two universities, transforming public spaces, mobility and other public policies aimed at reducing inequality gaps, have been key to recovering tranquility and improving the environment. for economic and social development. And it is an investment that we have to deepen because, as she has said on several occasions, President López Obrador“There will only be peace with justice,” he added.

Finally, The candidate stressed that his greatest desire is to continue working with determination to continue the path that Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum began and resumed. to increase results in the city, he also committed to listening to all voices and being a factor of unity.

Renowned assistants

The private meeting was attended by some renowned personalities, including the mayors of Tláhuac and Venustiano Carranza, Berenice Hernández and Evelyn Parra; the deputies, Guadalupe Morales, Lourdes Paz, Leticia Estrada, Berenice Torres, Dolores Padierna, Jorge Gaviño, Janecarlo Lozano; in addition to citizen Leticia Varela.