Mexico City.- The Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar Garcia Harfuch, spoke on social networks about the armed attack that journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva denounced having suffered this Thursday night at CDMX.

The communicator showed on social networks how his vehicle was left after the shots that they failed to penetrate the armor of the truck.

Minutes after the attack Gomez Leyva He denounced what happened on his Twitter account and clarified that he is out of danger.

Reactions and messages of support multiplied quickly, among which the pronouncement of Secretary García Harfuch stood out, who assured that the fact would not go unpunished.

“We are going to arrest those responsible and rest assured that you have the full support of @GobCDMX, @SSC_CDMX,” the secretary commented on Twitter.

