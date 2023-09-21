The Napoli coach: “The spirit was good, unfortunately we weren’t able to secure ourselves: we had plenty of chances to score the second goal and we would have been much calmer”
Suffering, with merit and a little help from luck, but Napoli smile again and do so by winning the first three points of their Champions League on the pitch of Braga, the only Italian team to achieve a success on this opening day. Rudi Garcia focuses first of all on the importance of the result achieved. “It’s always difficult to win away in this competition and we managed to do it, even scoring two goals. In fact, let’s say one and a half because there is an own goal. But we work on crosses to be made tense in front of the goal. The spirit was good, unfortunately we weren’t able to secure ourselves: we had plenty of chances to score the second goal and we would have been much calmer, without being within reach of the opponent who could equalise. Now we are top of the group and we are happy with the result,” explained the coach at the end of the match.
occasions
—
For the technician, in any case, there is still something to record. Napoli had no shortage of opportunities, yet the victory was particularly hard-earned. In particular, we expect something more from Kvaratskhelia. When asked if the Georgian, in his opinion, was still far from his standards, Rudi Garcia replied: “Yes, but he still needs to play and find rhythm. He participated in Di Lorenzo’s first goal, but there is also a defensive phase. Osimhen fought and ran, because we all have to defend and fight together.”
