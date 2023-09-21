Suffering, with merit and a little help from luck, but Napoli smile again and do so by winning the first three points of their Champions League on the pitch of Braga, the only Italian team to achieve a success on this opening day. Rudi Garcia focuses first of all on the importance of the result achieved. “It’s always difficult to win away in this competition and we managed to do it, even scoring two goals. In fact, let’s say one and a half because there is an own goal. But we work on crosses to be made tense in front of the goal. The spirit was good, unfortunately we weren’t able to secure ourselves: we had plenty of chances to score the second goal and we would have been much calmer, without being within reach of the opponent who could equalise. Now we are top of the group and we are happy with the result,” explained the coach at the end of the match.