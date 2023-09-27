The Napoli coach after the victory against Udinese: “Victor is calm and concentrated. We have set the clock back to the right time”

Salvatore Malfitano

Peace has returned, at least on the pitch. The solid performance provided by Napoli eases the tension of the Osimhen case, with the Nigerian also scoring against Udinese. "Have we put the church back in the center of the village? No, let's say that the clock was put back at the right time" commented ironically Rudi Garcia at the end of the race. "In Bologna we were all very frustrated – the coach then argued – because we hadn't won, then we clarified and everything went back to normal sportingly. So there were these other clumsy episodes to manage, but no one wanted to do any harm: neither those in charge of TikTok nor Victor on his social channels. These are instinctive reactions, they must be understood. He gives everything for the shirt and is doing it again this year."

osimhen — The coach continued talking about Osimhen, the one under special observation in the last few hours. "I congratulated him at the end of the race. We have an excellent relationship, I'm happy for his goal given that a center forward always seeks it. He was calm and focused despite some previous bad luck. He should have taken the penalty, because when he makes a mistake it doesn't change the hierarchy, but he was good at making a sort of assist to Zielinski, leaving him the shot." In general, such an atmosphere does not scare Garcia. "I've been doing this job for almost thirty years. At the beginning I said that 80% was field work, for the other side aspects it was 20%. However, everything has changed for a while now, the percentages have reversed. It's part of this job: if you don't like it, you have to do another job. Don't worry about me, I have some experience in these situations."

the race — Moving on to the analysis of the match, the result legitimizes a certain degree of satisfaction. "We played well, I'm happy for the boys, we enjoyed seeing Napoli manage the match and the many opportunities like this. We pushed harder to direct our luck better, Kvaratskhelia was excellent in everything: he scored goals, assisted and took two posts, reacting well mentally. Now that he has scored he will feel much lighter, we told ourselves not to think about all this. There are few players who know how to jump man like this and I encourage him to do so, then if he is cheerful everything comes easily like tonight. The only negative aspect is having conceded goals, even if Samardzic's goal is very beautiful, he is an excellent footballer. In any case, we won the way we wanted to." Aurelio De Laurentiis also celebrated the three points. Following up on the following tweet like Bologna, the president expressed himself as follows on social media: "We have truly started again from Bologna. Good job, everyone!".