The secretary general of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, claimed Citizens on Tuesday to remove the motions of no confidence presented in Murcia against the Popular Party and “apologize” to the citizens for the “show” that has been given. In his understanding, with this step they would begin to rebuild relationships of trust again.

“The motion of censure that we have to overcome is that of the virus,” said García Egea, one day before the debate on the motion of censure registered by PSOE and Citizens against the ‘popular’ Fernando López Miras takes place in the Regional Assembly , which requires 23 of the 45 regional deputies to get ahead.

García Egea, who piloted negotiations a few days ago with three Citizens deputies to prevent this motion from succeeding, stated that «Moncloa has used Ciudadanos to destabilize the governments of freedom how well they were working ”in various autonomous communities.

In an interview on Telecinco, García Egea indicated that “it is evident” that Ciudadanos “has definitively broken” with their voters, not with the PP, and has called for a “sincere reflection” on whether “it makes sense” to maintain the motions of censure against the PP in the regional government and Murcia City Council.

In his view, “the best Citizens can do at this time to try to put all this back together, and also their public image, is to withdraw the motions, apologize to the citizens for this unfortunate spectacle and begin to build a new relationship based on the confidence”.

In this sense, he pointed out that “if the PSOE told Cs that they were going to clean up the corruption” but “one of those who signs the motion, the head of the PSOE in Murcia, is charged»–In reference to Diego Conesa-,« the best thing Cs can do is withdraw the motions ».

“In the City Council, the accounts do not come out without Podemos”



In addition, the secretary general of the ‘popular’ stressed that in the Murcia City Council “the accounts do not come out if Podemos is not in the equation.” «We are talking about a Podemos-PSOE-Citizens pact“, He emphasized, to warn that” many voters of Ciudadanos would not understand it “because” they do not want to make a pact with Podemos. “

García Egea criticized that positions of Citizens and PSOE decided to travel to the Region last week to collect some signatures and return to Madrid “to govern the community remotely.” Faced with criticism of the PP, accusing him of transfuguismo and of buying the votes of the three Cs deputies, García Egea described those statements as “barbarity”. “This is as if I were to say that the PSOE has bought Mrs. Ana Martínez Vidal in exchange for being president. It would be the same outrage, “he exclaimed.

According to García Egea, “people are free to sign their agreements as they signed two years ago and to keep their word as they did last Friday.” He pointed out that those same positions of Cs have said that they were summoned at the headquarters of Murcia to sign a motion and “They were not given any kind of option”. Later, he continued, they realized that “they could not betray the word they gave to Murcia two years ago.”