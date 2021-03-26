Diego García Carrera, one of the leaders of the Spanish march, he already has a ticket for the Tokyo Games. He got it on the 14th at the Nationals held in Murcia, where he also became champion of Spain for the first time. from the distance of 20 kilometers. It marked 1h 19:40, reducing by more than one minute the time of 1h 21 required to participate in the Olympic event.

The 25-year-old Madrid walker, European U-20 champion in 2015 and U-23 in 2017, as well as absolute silver in 2018, confesses that it was “a historically and sentimentally very important day” for him. “It is the first time that I get it and in the end it is a vital title in a sports career,” he adds. It also gives a lot of value to the brand, and not only because it is worth a trip to Japan, but because it is a record for the championships and leaves him close to 1h 17:22 for Paquillo Fernández in Turku (Finland), which has been a national record since 2002.

In addition, this timing indicates that Diego has overcome well a long period of inactivity in his favorite terrain conditioned by the pandemic.: “I had not competed in my specialty for 18 months and I set myself the ambitious goal of winning. Also, knowing that foreign athletes were coming, I also did not lose sight of the fact that I could achieve the championship record.” “I am satisfied because I was able to show what I have trained,” he underlines.



“To get times of this style with the high level of our country is something very gratifying,” he says. “The important objective”, he emphasizes, “is the Games”, so now “we just have to keep working” to get to the point. “We are going to make every effort so that the good day goes out there,” he asserts, and is happy with the “conditions” in which the test will take place, which will take place in Sapporo, nothing to do with the infernal temperatures in Doha. (Qatar) in the last World Cups. “If it goes well it will be a great season and if it goes bad, it will be bad. This is how athletes are judged,” he says.