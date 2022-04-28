Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) appointed Colonel Henguel Ricardo Pereira as chief secretary of the Casa Militar. Henguel was one of the soldiers investigated for the case that became known as the Castelinho massacre and the actions of the Group for Repression and Analysis of Intolerance Crimes (GRADI), which operated in the 2000s.

Gradi police officers were accused of illegally using prisoners to infiltrate them into the first Capital Command (PCC). They also allegedly diverted weapons and practiced torture. They allegedly planned the massacre of 12 bandits in Castelinho, in Sorocaba, on March 5, 2002.

Sought by the report, the government reported that the colonel “was acquitted by the São Paulo Court of Justice, which dismissed the criminal action”. “He was appointed Chief Secretary of the Casa Militar and Coordinator of Civil Defense due to his extensive experience and dedication to Civil Defense in recent years. Throughout his career, Henguel headed the Civil Defense and commanded the Cabinet of the Military House.”

The colonel was acquitted in the case of Castelinho. The Justice decided not to submit the 53 accused police officers to a jury. In another case, he was sentenced by the 20th Criminal Court to 5 years and 6 months in prison on charges of torture, but was acquitted in the 2nd instance.

IACHR

The State Public Defender’s Office, however, sent the Castelinho case to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which, in 2021, decided to admit it and submit it to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in Costa Rica. According to the commission, the 12 victims were lured into a trap. The PM surrounded the place with a hundred men. “There were more than 700 shots.”

The commission also understood that the State “did not demonstrate that the operation was adequately planned and in accordance with a legal framework compatible with the use of force”. For her, “the State did not confirm that certain essential steps were taken to clarify the facts”. The IACHR concluded that “the Brazilian State is responsible for violating the rights to life, personal integrity, judicial guarantees and judicial protection of the American Convention on Human Rights”.

She recommended that the Court condemn Brazil to make full reparation for human rights violations, both material and immaterial. And it wants Brazil to carry out a “complete, impartial and effective investigation” through “independent civil/military police bodies, with the aim of establishing and sanctioning the authorities and officials responsible for the aforementioned facts and fully clarifying the facts that led to impunity”. ”.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

