Gonzalo García Andrés, Secretary of State for the Economy, at the FORUM TENDENCIAS 2021. Samuel Sánchez / THE COUNTRY

After a hesitant start to the year where the pandemic continued to delay the expected exit from the crisis, optimism has taken hold of the Government. The Secretary of State for the Economy and Business Support, Gonzalo García Andrés, anticipates a vigorous second quarter, where activity has already started the race towards its pre-virus thresholds. “All the indicators point to the recovery underway. We have been following the high frequency ones and the first milestone is the normalization of mobility and confidence. And this recovery of the expectations of companies and workers will take us to a level of activity similar to that we would have had in 2019 ″, he assured during the fourth edition of the 2022 Trends Forum organized by EL PAÍS in the Espacio Fundación Telefónica and sponsored by Abertis, Iberdrola, Iberia, Telefónica and Tendam.

In conversation with Miguel Jiménez, Deputy director of EL PAÍS, the Madrilenian politician has anticipated a summer “much better than last year”, although still below that of 2019. “We are still in a pandemic, and therefore the international flow of passengers is not going to be the same ”, he acknowledged. The tourist season, however, is gaining traction according to the data managed by the Government of reservations and air traffic.

The forum was opened by the director of EL PAÍS, Javier Moreno. In his speech, he stressed that after months without clarity about the future, with all efforts focused on avoiding the health and economic catastrophe, the situation has turned. “Today the panorama is different. With more than 50% of the population in Spain with at least one dose of the vaccine, the end of the pandemic seems closer and clearer ”.

García Andrés, who followed him on the podium as the first speaker, was confident that Spain will recover the level of employment prior to the pandemic during this year, although he admitted that GDP will take a little longer, until 2022, the same date they handle organizations such as the Bank of Spain. The Secretary of State, who replaced Ana de la Cueva at the head of the Economy area only a month and a half ago, pointed out that there are still 465,000 workers in ERTE, 44% of them in the hospitality sector, but recalled that from the worst moment 1.3 million jobs have been activated from the third wave. And he brought up the good data for June that the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, projected last week.

European funds have been presented for months as the great incentive for activity, but the successive delays in disbursements have unleashed certain doubts. The secretary of state demands patience. “The effects will have to be seen in the three years in which investment and reforms are going to be concentrated, but the horizon is much longer, the idea is that the execution of investments and reforms will entail greater growth and territorial cohesion for the next 15 or 20 years ”.

Among the reforms, one of the most complex to carry out is that of the pension system. And García Andrés anticipated that the agreement is very close. “When we have a horizon of 20 or 30 years, whether it takes a few days or so is not the important thing,” he said. “There are reforms that are approved very quickly and then not applied. Good reforms and those that last are the ones that cost ”, he added.

On the labor flank, he affirmed that social dialogue is underway to carry out the reform, but insisted that it is not an easy task. “If it were easy to end the excess of temporary employment, structural unemployment and the situation of young people in the labor market, it would speak very badly of our institutional and political framework.” The Secretary of State did not want to enter into disagreements within the Government about the minimum wage, and promised that the objective of reaching 60% of the average wage at the end of the legislature will be met.