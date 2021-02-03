The level shown so far by Garbiñe Muguruza in 2021 he began to scare his rivals, at the same time that he excited the Spanish fans. The best version of the Spanish-Venezuelan is resurfacing in Melbourne, where her tennis flows again in an effective, easy, overwhelming way. You can’t put a but to your wrecker win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Yarra Valley Classic, with a score that speaks for itself: 6-1 and 6-2 in just 53 minutes of play. In the quarterfinals she will face the American Sofia Kenin, who defeated compatriot Pegula in three contested sets.

From the beginning of the meeting, everything worked in Garbiñe: the serve, the game from the back of the court, the speed of the legs, even the game at the net. On the half court, a pending subject to improve, Conchita Martínez’s pupil was as accurate as ever, either with final volleys or precise shots. It is not surprising that in the face of such dominance, Garbiñe flew down the track: 4-0 in eleven minutes. The Russian, completely surpassed, had to settle for making up the scoreboard to avoid the donut in a first set where she only won seven points (6-1).

The beginning of the second set moved away from the initial stage. Garbiñe had a small slump in the third game, with a double fault and unforced errors that the Russian took advantage of to sign her first break in the match. Despite the setback, Mugu it didn’t break down at all. He immediately returned the break and regained depth and precision with his drive, as well as signing good first serves in the form of aces. The result? Streak of five consecutive games and a ticket to the quarterfinals. There Kenin awaits you, in what will be a reissue of the last Australian Open final, last precedent between the two. The American won the title a year ago but, although it is still too early to predict predictions, Garbiñe is capable of aspiring to the maximum with this version of her tennis.