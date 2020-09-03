Garbiñe Muguruza’s new hit at the US Open. The Spanish showed that the North American is not her favorite Grand Slam and is back in the third round for the second time in three years (last year he lost in the first round), and for fourth time since 2015. Muguruza was facing Tsvetana Pironkova, a 31-year-old unranked Bulgarian player who played her first tournament since Wimbledon 2017 (event in which she was a finalist in 2010) after retiring to give birth to her first child in 2018. Garbiñe was superior to the Bulgarian in the first bars of the match, but once again he disconnected from it due to his own mistakes to end up losing 7-5 and 6-3, and says goodbye to his second Grand Slam of the year with a disappointing result after reaching the final in Australia.

Garbiñe wanted to start their confrontation without the doubts shown at the beginning of their last match, in which they started with a 3-0 against Hibino. In the first game of the match, she managed to break Pironkova’s serve, and since then she has commanded the first set. The feeling is that Muguruza dominated the sleeve but I played with fire since the result did not reflect his superiority. And it ended up burning. As she served to close the first set, Pironkova took advantage of two unforced errors by the Spanish to equalize the match. Again, with Garbiñe serving to force the tie break, the Bulgarian found three set balls, materializing the latter. Muguruza reacted harshly breaking his racket, a clear sign of frustration at seeing how a set that was practically on track escaped him.

Pironkova knew that his options in the party went through Garbiñe’s mistake, and that he did. With a very effective serve (93%), Tsvetana tokept the mistakes of the Spanish, That he was unhinged as he missed affordable balls. Garbiñe saved five break balls in the fourth game. But, in the eighth game of the match, a new error from Muguruza arrived that condemned the Spanish. With a break point for Pironkova, Garbiñe double-faulted, and again hit her racket on the ground. She was completely out of the match and the tournament, and the Bulgarian only had to close the match with her serve.

