Gabriñe Muguruza She is the number one tennis player in Spain. Under the flag of the country of his father José Antonio, he won his two Grand Slams, Roland Garros 2016 and Wimbledon 2017, and became number one in the world the same year of his consecration in the All England. But who today occupies the 15th step of the ranking also has Venezuelan roots. He was born in Caracas and lived in the country of his mother Scarlet during the first years of his childhood. And even today, established as one of the best Spanish players, her connection with South America is great.

“I feel very South American in a thousand things in my daily life. In music especially. I have always grown up with salsa, meringue and traditional Venezuelan music. When I get together with my mother, we always prepare the Caribbean food that I have eaten since I was little. Many times, also in humor, in that joy that Venezuelans and South Americans have for living, in that party energy too (laughs). There are many things that touch my heart and make me remember my years in Venezuela, “he said in a virtual chat with Clarín from Melbourne, in the preview of the Australian Open.

“I think I am a mixture of many places, but it is clear that South America is a continent that I carry in my heart. I feel the support and affection of the people and I really appreciate it. I wish there were more tournaments there to be able to go more often, “he added.

-How do you see South American women’s tennis today?

-There are many tournaments missing so that players do not have to travel so far to compete. In addition, tennis is a very expensive sport to start playing. You have to invest a lot to get a reward in years to come. Many families do not have the resources to initiate their children in sports. I think that in South America there is little development in this sport compared to other countries that have many athletes, like Spain, the United States, France or Italy, in which there is a club on every corner. Thus, it is difficult to get players, especially with girls, who I think do not grow up wanting to be athletes. It is necessary to work in each country, in principle, to create a system that further develops sport.

-Argentine tennis is enjoying today the great moment of Nadia Podoroska, who had a great 2020. How do you see her for this new season?

-It is a great joy to have players from South America at that level again. It is nice that they are emerging because they represent our culture. With Podoroska I was able to train recently in a tournament. She is a very talented player, who is playing very well. It must continue in 2021 with what it has been showing. Slowly, but surely, continue on that line. With work and perseverance you can continue with the good results and you have many options to continue climbing even more in the ranking.

Muguruza also has a special connection with Argentina. Since the beginning of last year, just before reaching the final at the Australian Open, he has in his team an Argentine, the physical trainer Santiago de Martino. And our country is a place that the Spanish woman has on her list of pending adventures.

“I have never been to Argentina, but I have always wanted to go. It is such a big country, and completely different from north to south. I would like to meet you and have a nice trip. But I really don’t have time. If they do a women’s tournament – hopefully one day – then maybe I can go. The people there are very happy and they are professionals and great workers. I really like the energy ”, he commented.

The Spanish woman knows of adventures, that outside her facet as a tennis player she defines herself as a person “Very committed, too perfectionist -because it is good to be, but not always-, very curious and very restless”. You are not afraid to step out of your comfort zone.

At the end of 2019, after a poor sporting season, He was encouraged to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa. During the confinement for the coronavirus pandemic, last year, he ventured into writing – he wrote an article for Vogue in which he told how he lived those difficult moments – in the kitchen, he took the opportunity to study a little and even dared to try with journalism when he interviewed a couple of personalities, including basketball player Ricky Rubio.

And in his preparation for the season that is starting, he participated in a series of drills and activities with the Underwater Activities Specialist Groups of the Spanish Civil Guard. All of this, she said, indirectly helps her to be better on the pitch.

“I’m not going to get better because I climbed Kilimanjaro. But those experiences give me more discovery of my capabilities. They make me stronger at certain times. They give me confidence that nurtures me and makes me see difficult moments in a different perspective. Doing something that perhaps I did not feel able to do allows me to face other situations better later”, He reflects.

Muguruza broke onto the circuit in 2014, when he surprised serena williams, then number one in the world, in the second round of Roland Garros. In 2016, he was crowned at the French Grand Slam and added his first title in that category. And the following year, he conquered Wimbledon and reached the top of the ranking. But it could not be maintained and then lived a couple of difficult seasons, without great results. However, he never lowered his arms and today he is on the way back. The secret? “A strong mentality”.

In 2017, Muguruza won Wimbledon, her second Grand Slam, and became number one in the world. Photo John Walton / PA Wire / DPA

“Success and failure are both very difficult to manage for different reasons. To overcome the hard times, I always think that I still have things to discover and things to give and that I am going to turn it around, because bad things don’t last. We must not decline or lose self-confidence, “he explained.

“2021 will bring strange results”

After starting her year in Abu Dhabi, where she fell in the round of 16 against the Greek Maria sakkari (22nd), Muguruza will start his participation in the ocean tour of hard courts this Sunday. She will play one of the three WTA 500s that will be played in Melbourne in preparation for the first Grand Slam of the year, the same tournament in which Nadia Podoroska will perform and which will be televised -like many other events on the women’s circuit, from now on- by the different signs of ESPN. In her last hours of quarantine in Australia, the Spanish analyzed the coming season.

“I have been one of the lucky ones that I was able to go out five hours a day to do my workouts and that has been a luxury. I have used it well. Other colleagues have not had that luck. It was still difficult because I am quite active and normally, in free moments, I would go for a walk to clear my head. But this time it couldn’t. That is why I have come prepared with material to study – I study a lot of French – with the idea of ​​watching series and movies, reading some things or watching interviews. I entertained myself, but it is true that you have to come psyched up to live a situation like this“he commented on his days in isolation.

Muguruza fought the boredom of the confinement with studies, reading and games. “I have come prepared,” she affirmed. Instagram photo @garbimuguruza

-There were players who claimed that the conditions were not the same for everyone, that, for example, Nadal or Serena Williams had certain privileges …

-Here we enter a complicated world. There were people who suffered more, but everyone knew the possible risks of coming and that everything could get a little worse if someone caught it, if something happened. We knew it was going to be tough. But it is also the only way to compete and play, otherwise we run out of “work”. So I understand that some have been frustrated because it is difficult, but it is difficult for everyone. And we are lucky to be here.

-How do you imagine this Australian Open and this season that is starting?

-It is going to be an Australian Open with some surprise result, for all that we lived in the previous one. And I think that in the year there will also be strange results. Only in 2022 we will return to normal and there will be a more stable circuit, more similar to the one we knew. In this 2021 many things are still going to happen.

“It’s going to be an Australian Open with some surprise result,” predicted Muguruza. Instagram photo @garbimuguruza

-And personally?

-I’d like to play finals. We all dream of winning all four Grand Slams. And I would like to have a beautiful Olympics and opt for a medal. But this season there is little in my control. I think it will be difficult, because of the pandemic. So my goal, like every year, is to try to play very well but also play it in a positive way. Get the best out of this 2021, without falling too much into negativity,

-Dream of Tokyo?

-The Olympic Games are always objective, because they are the most important sporting event in the world. I would like to play doubles with Carla (NdR: Suárez Navarro, who is going through the final stretch of his treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma and could be discharged soon), the mixed with Nadal, everything he can. And opt for a medal. I am attentive to what is happening with Tokyo, but trying to keep calm. Hopefully this year they can be celebrated, especially for all the athletes who worked so hard for those Games. It would give us extra energy and motivation in this darkness.