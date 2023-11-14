Twenty-four hours after the statement with which Tathiana Garbin announced that she was ill and would have to undergo a new operation to fight the tumor that struck her, the world of tennis, Italian and otherwise, rallied around her. A warm and affectionate hug, full of positive energy, like the one she has always been able to give to everyone around her. The proof is the fantastic result in Seville, with the King Cup final reached after ten years. A masterpiece by Garbin, who rebuilt the women’s national team from scratch. Now is the time to take time for yourself, for the care that will be difficult, but without ever diverting attention from the future.