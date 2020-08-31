You need to know everything about your baby during pregnancy, childbirth, and until your child turns two. The ancient scriptures and Ayurveda provide instructions for pregnant woman’s diet, yoga and regular body care tips, as well as listening to reading material and music and is called Garbhaskar. So let us tell you in detail about pregnancy and its benefits today.

What is pregnancy

Every parent wants the best for their child. A healthy pregnancy is necessary to remain healthy even after childbirth. Gestation has gained popularity as a contribution to the mental and physical development of the baby. Garbhaskaar has been written in ancient scriptures and has also been included in Ayurveda. The word womb in Sanskrit refers to the fetus in the womb, and sanskara means education of the mind. So, gestation means the process of educating the unborn child’s mind.

It is traditionally believed that the child’s mental and behavioral development begins in the womb as he is affected by the emotional state of the mother. This practice has been a part of the Hindu tradition since time immemorial and as an example, the concept of pregnancy had a very positive impact on mythological characters like Abhimanyu, Ashtakra and Prahlada, as it is explained in the stories that it They came after earning knowledge from the womb itself.

Gestation is considered to benefit the child, rather it is not focused only on the child. These exercises ensure that the mother stays healthy and has a positive state of mind. Through the practice of pregnancy, pregnant women are encouraged to make changes in their diet and lifestyle.

When to start pregnancy when pregnant

Pregnancy is not just about the care taken during pregnancy, but about starting preparations at least one year before conception. ‘Garbha Sanskar’ is not just related to conception and pregnancy but also includes the stage of breastfeeding, parents have to follow it until the child is almost 2 years old.

List of pregnancy activities for pregnant women

According to Ayurveda, gestation is one of the best ways to give birth to a healthy baby. It helps to maintain the mental state of the mother not only mentally, but also physically, emotionally and spiritually. Ayurvedic gestals suggest some guidelines for the expectant mother to keep in mind.

healthy eating habits

Diet is an essential aspect of pregnancy, as fetal growth depends on the health and nutrition of the mother. According to Ayurveda, the diet-juice, which is the nutrition or energy derived from the mother’s diet, itself helps in the preparation of the mother’s nutrition, the growth of the baby and breastfeeding. A balanced diet full of vitamins and minerals is recommended. Pregnancy foods in pregnancy should contain balanced amounts of calcium, folic acid and iron.

Pregnancy in pregnancy includes satvic food, which is rich in freshly prepared nutrients, which includes five flavors such as sweet, salty, pungent, bitter and sour. Ayurveda recommends the consumption of Panchamrit, which is beneficial for increasing strength and immunity. It is made with one teaspoon of yogurt, honey, sugar and two teaspoons of ghee or pure butter with eight teaspoons of milk. It is advisable to avoid narcotics.

Positive thinking

Pregnancy can make you moody and irritable. Pregnancy helps you manage your emotions which is good for both mother and baby. You can pursue a hobby or just do the things that make you happy.

Do this yoga for problem free pregnancy



Practicing yoga or any light exercise

Pregnancy suggests that pregnant women should do some light exercise, mentally or physically, in which both the mother and the baby are healthy. Pranayama helps to calm your body and maintain breath control while you control your breath during childbirth. Light exercise increases flexibility, improves blood circulation and reduces back pain during pregnancy. Does. Specific gestational yoga poses increase the likelihood of normal delivery with very few labor pens.

Care

Meditation is an important aspect of pregnancy and beneficial for the body as it keeps you away from stress and depression. It involves getting into the ‘zero state of mind’, which can help bring peace and endurance and increase concentration. While meditating, imagining good things about your baby is also a good way to bond and think positively, which can help both you and the baby.

Prayer

Prayer is an important part of the gestation, and is believed to be good for the spiritual development of the infant. The ancient scriptures contain mantras and verses that are beneficial for unborn children.

Listening to music that brings peace of mind

Garbhaskar says that a child moves while listening to music while in the mother's womb. In fact, ancient literature states that from the fourth month of pregnancy a baby starts listening and reacting to the environment around him. This is why the mother should listen to melodious music. Simple and spiritual songs or mantras and verses are said to be beneficial for both mother and child. The Garbhaskara believes that the sounds of the veena, a stringed instrument, and the sounds of instruments such as a flute can soothe your mind and soul.

Reading cool or spiritual books

Garbhaskaras recommend to read spiritual books, which brings a feeling of satisfaction and satisfaction. In fact, gestation also stresses the fact that reading educational books shapes the personality of the child in the womb. It is believed that when you are pregnant, reading can help an unborn child to gain knowledge. Books with moral values ​​or mythological stories are recommended, but you can always choose another book that you enjoy reading.

Keep the mind relaxed and happy

According to the gestation, the mother should not be involved in activities that stress her. It is advisable to stay away from taking undue stress or watching or reading things that force you to worry or worry during pregnancy. Because it can adversely affect the fetus. Try and be physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually satisfied during the nine months for your child’s sake.

Consuming herbal ghee during pregnancy

Medicinal ghee made from cow’s milk ghee is recommended by Ayurveda during the 4th, 5th, 7th, 8th and 9th months of pregnancy. It is considered beneficial for the mental and physical development of the child and can help prevent congenital abnormalities in the fetus. According to Ayurveda, medicated ghee can also help the mother in normal normal delivery. However, consult your doctor as not every pregnancy is the same.

Benefits of pregnancy during pregnancy

It is up to the mother to shape the child’s first thought. Positive thinking and positive attitude can go a long way in ensuring the mental and physical health of the mother, which is also associated with having a child in her womb. The gestation helps develop that eternal bond between the mother and her unborn child. While experts encourage practicing pregnancy for the good of the mother, there are also long-term benefits for the infant that are not immediately recognized. Communication with the child is pregnancy that contributes to the child’s mental development and helps to form a stronger bond with the mother.

Listening to music and reading to an unborn child can later help your child make a sound sleeper or inspire better sleep habits. Your baby may be more alert, aware and confident. The infant can respond to stimulation better and be more active and satisfied. Through this, your baby can breastfeed better.

Garbhaskaara is associated with ancient practices. It focuses on the welfare of the mother and the healthy development of the child. But more than this, pregnancies focus on promoting an everlasting bond between mother and child. A healthy diet, positive thoughts, regular exercise and a loving bond are components of pregnancy. Practice the simple principles of gestation and experience peace through them.