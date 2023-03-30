Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 4:51 p.m.



End to the insurance crisis. The garbage trucks will go out again on the night of this Wednesday to Thursday after a day without being able to clean. Municipal sources confirm to THE TRUTH that the Urban Waste fleet would already have insurance in order and could resume normal activity. They do not specify, however, if this situation would be extensible to the rest of the municipal vehicles affected. Neither the name of the insurer, the duration of the contracted policy or the formula used to contract it.

The fact is that this is how an express crisis is settled, which, it seems, has produced results in record time. All in a day in which voices joined in the clamor for the service to be resumed as soon as possible. The UGT Public Service Federation in the City Council was one of them. The union denounced the, in its opinion, “recklessness” of the Consistory for “putting the safety and health of workers at risk, since this situation should have been notified from the outset to avoid greater evils.”

In this sense, the union criticized in its letter addressed to the mayor’s office that the Department of Heritage “should have acted with greater responsibility”, since, they abounded, “this fact supposes a very serious irresponsibility that comes to join with the fact that there were already cars unemployed for not passing the ITV previously.

“The consequences in the event of an accident caused by these vehicles without their mandatory insurance could be a bad drink for colleagues and we understand that it is not a dish of good taste to go through that embarrassing situation by all accounts,” they reasoned from the Oriolan union federation.

Beyond labor issues, UGT thus warned of the danger that this situation would extend to two days before the mantillas kick off Holy Week. «The consequences of not being able to move the vehicles are very serious since they will prevent the provision of services that are very vital for citizens, such as garbage collection, local police patrol, brigade services, urban planning services, services social…”

Complaint before the labor inspection



The PP, for its part and through its councilor, Víctor Valverde, has in any case submitted a letter to the Alicante labor inspectorate. In said letter, Valverde extended the situation of the mobile fleet to the insurance that, by agreement, covers all municipal employees. However, he excused not having filed a lawsuit.



Likewise, the popular group in the City Council has expressed in a statement its “suspicions” that not only the Street Cleaning and RSU vehicles would be without insurance, but that it would also affect the rest of the vehicle fleet, (except those acquired by renting) and, “Apparently, there would also be public buildings, which include the town hall itself, Palacio del Agua, sports facilities, social centers, municipal museums…”

The popular ones continue to urge the Consistory to clarify which are the policies that expired “and explain if, as has happened with RSU, which have had to park the vehicles, they are going to close public buildings, to stop all the cars and who is going to to take responsibility for this mess.”