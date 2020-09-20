A minister intervenes: garbage sinners receive a stink package with a clear note and a content that has it all.

Bangkok – Smelly memorabilia for camper in Thailand: After numerous visitors on the weekend of September 12/13. in the Khao Yai National Park left a huge amount of rubbish near Bangkok Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa unceremoniously pack up the waste and send it by post Office Send back to the polluter. “We have collected your rubbish in a box and will send it to your home. This should be a lesson for you never to just throw away rubbish anywhere again, ”it said on the enclosed slip.

The Names and Addresses the campers were at the Park management registered. In addition to the box with your own rubbish, you will now also receive a registration at the local office police for violating the National Park Act, such as News page “The Thaiger” reported.

The minister stressed that there was enough Garbage can in the area that the park guests would not have used. “The authorities made everything imaginable available to visitors. You just had to come here and enjoy the beautiful nature, ”emphasized Varawut. “We never thought they would leave so much dirt behind.”

Of the Khao Yai National Park was opened in 1962 and is the oldest national park in Thailand. The more than 2000 square kilometer park with its waterfalls and impressive flora and fauna is one of the most beautiful in the Southeast Asian country and is particularly popular with hikers. Since 2005 the "Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex" has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site.