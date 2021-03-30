Cartoneros wait patiently for a dump truck to dump the rubbish on top of the garbage dump on the outskirts of New Delhi. Munidos of plastic bags, they dip their bare hands in the trash and they begin to classify it.

Every day more than 2,300 tons of garbage are dumped at the Bhalswa landfill, which covers an area larger than 50 football fields, with a pile taller than a 17-story building. And every day thousands of these informal workers climb the precarious slopes of these piles to collect what can be salvaged.

They are part of the 20 million people estimated around the world – in rich and poor countries – to be critical to keeping cities clean, along with paid sanitation workers. But, unlike those municipal workers, they are often not entitled to the coronavirus vaccine and find it difficult to get vaccinated.

The pandemic expanded the risks these informal workers face. Few have their own protective gear or even clean water to wash their hands, said Chitra Mukherjee of Chintan, a nonprofit environmental research group in New Delhi.

Every day more than 2,300 tons of garbage is dumped at the Bhalswa landfill. AP Photo

“If they don’t get vaccinated, cities will be affected,” Mukherjee said.

Manuwara Begum, 46, lives in a cardboard cabin behind a five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi and feels the inequality intensely. Chintan estimates that each year people like her save the local government more than $ 50 million and remove more than 900,000 tons of carbon dioxide by diverting waste from landfills.

Nevertheless, they are not considered “essential workers” and, therefore, they are not vaccinated.

Begum has started an online petition advocating for vaccines and asking, “Aren’t we human?”

Sahra Bano, 37, lives near the Bhalswa landfill and sells what she can pick up, saying she used to earn about 400 rupees ($ 5) a day. AP Photo

Sanitation workers employed by local governments in South Africa and Zimbabwe are likely to stand in line to get the vaccine against COVID-19 after health workers, as opposed to those who sort garbage. At the Dandora landfill in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, some of the garbage sorters who cannot receive the vaccine are wearing medical clothing discarded by hospitals and health clinics, saying it protects them especially from inclement weather during the rainy season.

The money

“There is no doubt that these people provide an essential service”says Louise Guibrunet, a researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico who has studied the subject.

In Mexico, garbage sorters assist municipal workers in garbage trucks and often collect garbage from neighborhoods that authorities do not reach. Work is dangerous and injuries are common, so governments have an excuse for not recognizing them or providing benefits like health care.

AP Photo

They are often already poor and move to unfamiliar cities to earn a living sorting garbage, says Robin Jeffrey, a professor at the Institute for South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore. The fact that many of these workers in India belong to poor Muslim or Dalit communities, which in their day they were known as “untouchables” At the bottom of the country’s caste system, it adds a cloak of prejudice.

“The vaccine is yet another, and very dramatic, example of an exclusion that has prevailed since before the coronavirus appeared on the horizon,” said Jeffrey, who co-authored a book on waste in India in 2018.

India said it will give vaccinations to everyone over 45 from April 1. In private hospitals, each vaccine is sold for 250 rupees ($ 3.45), but they are free in government hospitals.

In New Delhi, 450 grams of plastic bottles sells for the equivalent of 11 cents. AP Photo

Because the pandemic sent the price of oil plummeting, it was cheaper to make new plastic than to recycle it. In many countries, border closures crippled recycling markets, reducing demand for reused materials collected by workers.

In New Delhi, 450 grams of plastic bottles sells for the equivalent of 11 cents, half of what it cost before the pandemic. Sahra Bano, 37, who lives near the Bhalswa landfill and sells what she can pick up, says she used to earn about 400 rupees ($ 5) a day. Now it is difficult to get even half.

Toxic leachate from the landfill seeps into groundwater, so you have to spend 40 rupees (5 cents) a day on bottled water; the rest of what he earns goes to food. To earn enough to get the vaccine, he says he would have to collect and sell another 15 kilos of plastic bottles.

“We are struggling to feed our family. How can we buy the vaccines?” Asks Bano. AP Photo

“We are fighting to feed our family. How can we buy vaccines? “He asks.

To get the free vaccine in a crowded public hospital, you would have to wait there for days, and every day without work is one without food on the table. Furthermore, the stigma attached to waste workers in India means that they are often rejected in these centers.

“They don’t treat us well”says Bano.

Any illness means visiting a pharmacy, not a doctor, to get medicine.

If they are lucky, the person recovers, says, adding, “If not, what can we do?”

Aniruddha Ghosal. AP Agency

PB