Senator claims that it is the “obligation” of the House to contain the text approved by the House; Pacheco signaled slow pace

Majority Leader, Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) called this Sunday (18.jun.2023) “legislative garbage” the proposal authored by the federal deputy Dani Cunha (União Brasil-RJ) on social networks.

“The Dani/Lira law is legislative rubbish. There is no chance of passing the Federal Senate. All that was left was to change the plenary of the Chamber from Ulysses Guimarães to Eduardo Cunha. It is the unfolding of the Lira. Unbelievable support from the MDB and PT”said the senator in your profile on Twitter, citing the former president of the Chamber, who is the father of deputy Dani Cunha.

To the Power360the congressman stated that the “the Senate’s obligation is to contain these follies”, in reference to the proposition. Allies of the President’s Governments Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)Calheiros also claims to be “unbelievable” that this type of proposal must be considered in the Senate and “even more so with the majority of votes from the MDB and PT”.

“The conversation [sobre avançar com a proposta na Casa] is unnecessary, the Senate will never expose itself to that. I speak as a Majority Leader”complements.

Calheiros, citing MDB, his party, and the PT refers to the vote in the plenary of the Chamber, on Wednesday (June 14, 2023), when the proposal was approved by 252 votes to 163. PL 2,720/2023 makes it a crime “discrimination” against politically exposed persons. The time between project presentation and approval in plenary was less than 30 days.

The proposal establishes as means of discrimination, for example, preventing people from occupying positions in public administration or receiving credit in banks because they are politically exposed. It also defines punishment for representatives of financial institutions who refuse to open accounts or grant credit to politicians.

“I UNKNOW THE TEXT”

President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) stated, on Thursday (June 18, 2023), that “unknown text”. In the statement given after the last meeting of leaders, Pacheco said that “I didn’t even know about the existence of this project in the Chamber” and scored that “upon reaching the Senate, we will know the text and identify which committees it should go through”.

With the speech, the senator elected by MG signals that the processing of the project in the Casa Alta, if it goes ahead, will not take place with the same similar celerity that it had in the Chamber, where the The beginning of the procedure took place on May 22, 2023 and the completion on June 14, 2023.