EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

An island of garbage has flooded Lake Amatitlán in Guatemala, with waste washed into the area by rains in recent weeks. According to the Lake Amatitlán Authority (AMSA), 5,420 cubic meters of garbage have been collected from the water so far in 2024. Storms have exacerbated the problem.

Pollution has led to elevated levels of nitrogen in the water, promoting the excessive growth of microcystins, cyanobacteria that release toxins and cause a greenish colour in the lake’s liquid. Fishermen complain that the presence of waste and animal carcasses has endangered their livelihoods and health.