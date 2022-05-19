Sinaloa.- Streets flooded with stinking waste prevail in the communities of the Escuinapa valley by having poor garbage service whose tour is scheduled to be weekly, and still fails on the scheduled day.

On a tour of Isla del Bosque, the high degree of pollution that exists in the streets of this community was verified, since large amounts of garbage are collected waiting for the collection truck.

service failures

Margarita Hernández, a resident of Isla del Bosque, said that in her community, one of the strongest problems they face is the poor garbage collection service, since since the current government began, they have only been assigned one day, and sometimes it failsso there are weeks left with the trash exposed outside their homes.

“In the past administration they sent us the garbage truck every third day. Since the current government began, only Mondays have passed, but sometimes it fails, so we spend weeks with the garbage piled up and stinking there,” said Margarita.

He took the opportunity to call on the municipal president, Blanca Estela García Sánchez, to work on improving this service, which is so elementary and necessary to maintain the health of the inhabitants of Isla del Bosque, providing this service three times a week.

In Teacapán, the situation is similar, despite being a port, the boardwalk was dirty and full of garbage left by visitors last weekend.