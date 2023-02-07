Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

According to a study, garbage from all over the world can be found in the Arctic. A large part would come from Germany. The numbers in detail.

Bremerhaven – Bad news: there is one in the Arctic study according to garbage from all over the world. As the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) in Bremerhaven announced on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, it is also possible Germany Plastic and other waste into the Arctic Ocean. According to this, the evaluation included rubbish that participants in Arctic trips had collected on the beaches of Spitsbergen in five years kreiszeitung.de reports.

Plastic waste from all over the world accumulates in the Arctic: Germany is “prominently” represented

It is said that most of the total waste found is from fishing and shipping. And about a third of the clearly identifiable waste comes from Europe. A large part also from Germany. “Plastic waste is a global problem that does not spare the seemingly untouched wilderness of the far north,” says the corresponding statement from AWI.

Garbage from all over the world ends up in the Arctic. Germany is also represented here. © Alfred Wegener Institute/J. Hagemann/dpa

For the survey of the study published in the specialist magazine Frontiers in Marine Science was published, Arctic tourists had collected rubbish from going ashore on 14 remote Arctic beaches. According to this, 23,000 parts came together between 2016 and 2021. These would have weighed a total of 1.62 tons. 80 percent of the waste collected is plastic waste.

Plastic waste in the Arctic dates back to the 1960s

However, the exact origin of most of the waste could no longer be determined. “Because of the cold, plastic in polar regions probably decomposes even faster into smaller fragments,” says AWI scientist Melanie Bergmann.

According to the three researchers involved, the oldest item identified was a bottle fragment from Norway, probably produced in the 1960s. One of the youngest parts would have been a shoe from Germany from 2012/2013.

Germany is “European champion in plastic production” and “in waste exports”

The scientists found inscriptions or imprints on a total of around one percent of the rubbish (206 items) that suggested its origin. The majority of these parts came from countries bordering the Arctic such as Russia (32 percent) and Norway (16 percent). But pieces of rubbish have even been detected from distant countries such as Brazil, China and the USA. The waste from Germany accounted for eight percent of the identifiable parts:

In view of the fact that Germany is the European champion both in plastic production and in waste exports, this relatively high contribution seems less surprising.

The scientists demand that there must be better waste management, especially on ships and in fisheries. “At least as important is the massive reduction in global plastic production, especially in the industrialized nations of Europe, North America and Asia,” says Bergmann. (with material from the dpa)