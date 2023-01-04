more than 3 thousand migrants evacuees and 70 intoxicated was the preliminary balance of the clandestine dump fire in the ejido Las Calabazas that caused such a smoke that it invaded the hostel of more than 15 hectares.

Life Path One and Two are hostels that house the thousands of foreign migrants stranded in the city waiting for an asylum permit or humanitarian visa of the United States government.

The Municipal Civil Protection authorities could not cope to evacuate the hostel tonight, when the smoke intensified and forced the intervention of the government by presenting the first critical pictures of

poisoning by smoke inhalation.

The

Volunteer Brigade Corpspersonnel from other government agencies contributed their vehicles to mobilize the migrants who spend the night in the Senda de Vida Uno and Dos shelters.

The main problem of

mass poisoning It occurred in the Senda de Vida Dos shelter, located in the Ampliación Carmen Serdán neighborhood, next to the common land and the clandestine dump.

This garbage collector since 2017 it was closed when the municipal government decided to prohibit littering in carts, but it continues to be used by collectors who now use trucks and have the support of factual organized groups that charge for letting them in to litter.

The city council announced a pronouncement on the subject at midnight, but they had not yet provided it.

The migrants They were taken to the parking lot of the gas station located on Avenida Virreyes and the riverside road, while they decided which public building to take them to, either the Sports Center or the Municipal Auditorium.