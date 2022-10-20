In the Gatchina district of the Leningrad region, a garbage dump crumbled. This became known on Thursday, October 20.

The footage of the incident was at the disposal of Izvestia.

The Novy Svet-ECO company, at the landfill where the incident occurred, stated that there was a deformation of the northern slope of the landfill with the dump masses coming off.

“The heads of the administration of the Gatchinsky district, the Novosvetsky joint venture, representatives of regulatory agencies left for the place. A commission has been set up to investigate the causes and eliminate the consequences of the incident. Work has begun on the liquidation of dumping masses,” the company said in a statement on its site.

Landfill gas emissions did not occur, and the spread of smell in the nearest settlements was also not recorded. The prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into the incident.

Environmental Supervision stated that the preliminary cause of the incident was a violation of waste storage technology.

It is reported that the landfill continues to operate normally.

On October 19, it was reported that an unauthorized landfill was liquidated in Khabarovsk, where waste had been accumulating for about 10 years. The space was cleared by a regooperator for the treatment of municipal solid waste (MSW). Within five days, workers manually collected about 10 tons of garbage and took it to a licensed landfill.