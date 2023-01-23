So far this month, at least three Bears They were rescued in the Sonoma sector, in Monterrey, where they came to look for food in garbage cans, neighbors denounced.

Residents of the development sued the company and the authorities promote the installation of waste deposits to prevent bears from continuing to descend from Cerro del Mirador to the site.

“We don’t understand,” complained one resident, “how this development… can’t invest in a decent garbage dump that prevents the Bears get used to eating from the garbage.

“You have about 300 apartments at 5 million pesos, and you can’t invest 20,000 or 40,000 pesos (for deposits). And they tell the neighbors (that) we have to contribute.”

For the inhabitants of the area it is already common to see scattered garbage, where the Bears, both day and night, they search for food among the rubbish.

One woman felt that the garbage disposal of the neighbors is not adequate, and this causes the bears to come down from the hill to look for food.

“It is a problem of garbage, and of coexisting with the Bears and to educate people,” he stressed, “that they cannot leave the garbage outside, that they have to leave the garbage where it should be, even if you pay your taxes and fees, and that the developments invest in areas to protect garbage where the Bears do not enter

“We trust that (the bears) will be returned, but it is not that there is transparency, so the best thing is more education in the garbage disposal and have adequate containers.

The animals are rescued by Parks and Wildlife personnel, residents said.

They affirmed that they will seek to meet with personnel from the Monterrey Municipality and the State to see alternative solutions.