A garbage collector was on duty when he noticed something strange in a dumpster. As he got closer he discovered that there was an abandoned newborn baby inside. The man immediately took him home

A man who works for the waste disposal center in his city had gone to work like any other day. He didn’t know that he would become a hero to everyone. While he empties the garbage bins, in fact, the garbage collector finds an abandoned child in the dumpster. Obviously she immediately made sure to keep it safe, taking him to his home.

Bob has been working in waste management for years, in the city where he lived with wife Sarah and twins Cara and Christy. One day, however, her wife decided to change her life: she had been having an affair for years and she wanted to leave her family, also because she was ashamed of her husband’s job which could not guarantee her a better standard of living.

The man then also discovered that the twins he had raised as his own daughters, in reality they were born from an extramarital relationship, with a man who was no longer there. The woman also asked him to keep the twins, even though they were not her biological daughters.

At a certainly not easy moment in his life, Bob, who was at work as always, made a heartbreaking discovery. Near one of the bins that he was about to empty he found an abandoned child.

To anyone who finds this blind child, please take care of him.

This was written in the note that had been placed next to the child. Bob immediately picked him up and took him home to give him some milk, calling child services. At the hospital they discovered that the little boy was blind. Bob has decided to adopt him.

Seven years have passed since that gesture of pure love. Sam has grown up and his father gave him a storybook in Braille, so he can learn to read.

This man proved that he truly has a big heart.