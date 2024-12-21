Unions and concessionaire companies (FCC, Urbaser, CLD, Valoriza) have reached an agreement this Saturday that suspends the cleaning and garbage collection strike scheduled for this Christmas in Barcelona, ​​UGT sources have confirmed to EFE.

The agreement, which both parties are drafting after a marathon negotiation, will allow cleaning service is not suspended in the city until next December 25, as the unions had announced.

“UGT has reached an agreement that unlocks the salary review corresponding to 2023. This has allowed a salary increase of 3% in total, which has been decisive in calling off the strike planned during the Christmas period”, the union has highlighted.

Likewise, the workers’ representatives have congratulated themselves for having reached an agreement regarding the categories that were blocked in the different companies, which “represents a key recognition” for service operators.

UGT has made it clear at the same time that they will continue working to guarantee a collective agreement “fair and aligned with the quality of service that the urban sanitation personnel offer in the city of Barcelona”.

One day before service was affected

The meeting point with the employers has arrived just one day before the effects on the service began and after this Friday An attempt was made to reach an agreement without success. and the Department of Labor would have already dictated the minimum services.





In the last few hours, and as a preventive measure, the Barcelona City Council had even appealed to “citizen collaboration” to, as far as possible, keep waste well separated and inside homes until the protest was over.

The first deputy mayor, Laia Bonet, had been optimistic this morning given the possibility of the agreement occurring and had also called for “responsibility” to avoid the strike, which coincided with the Christmas holidays.