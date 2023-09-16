The rgarbage collection in Mazatlán was officially paralyzed one day (Wednesday) due to the work stoppage of the Grooming and Cleaning that claimed the City Council did not have the conditions in the units and in the accesses to the garbage.

To remedy the problem, the municipal authorities relied on trusted personnel to moderately resolve the situation, but the reality is that a large part of the houses in Mazatlán have garbage accumulated throughout the week because the garbage collection personnel did not come. for the waste.

In the management and deposit of the city’s waste, Mazatlan is against the clock, and it seems that the municipal authorities, call it the mayor, the attorney general and councilors, are more involved in the political times than in what is important, finding a land to build the landfill where to deposit the garbage, because in a short time the date will expire to take the waste to the so-called garbage dump.

And if that happens, what will be done if in Mazatlan Between 650 to 720 tons of garbage are generated daily. The issue is not simple, which is why the authorities should focus on resolving this situation, which could generate serious consequences. It should not be forgotten that the city, in addition to the more than half a million people who inhabit it, is a tourist destination that seeks to maintain not only the taste of national tourism but also attract more foreign visitors.

The task is not easy, it will be up to the municipal authorities to reconcile and resolve. They will decide if they want citizens to remember them as heroes or villains.

