A fire involving garbage and tires broke out this afternoon in a vacant lot in the Salvárcar neighborhood, prompting the mobilization of the Fire Department.

The dense column of smoke was seen from various parts of the city.

Firefighters arrived at the scene located on Zacatecas Street and Manuel J. Clouthier Avenue to quickly control and extinguish the fire.

No injuries or significant damage were reported, but it is believed that it may have been intentional, according to a firefighter who participated in the firefighting efforts.