Garazi sanchez, Spanish Champion of Surfing 2017-18 and European Sub-Champion of Surfing 2017, in 2018 she suffered an accident while training that immobilized her legs. After a tough spinal operation and a long recovery process, he was able to return to the top, currently struggling to qualify for the first Olympic Games in which surfing will compete.

At 21 years of age, this professional considers herself “passionate about what cars generate, the stories that are created inside, how far you get with them and who you share them with. Go in a good car, be sure that it will not let you down, that it is safe and that it will be able to take me to every corner of our coast it makes me passionate about cars, “explains Sánchez to this newspaper.

The surfer, who «I just wanted to turn 18 to have a carThe theoretician “got his driver’s license” at 17 and it took me a few months to get the practical after I turned 18 because I was traveling and couldn’t get practical classes, but as soon as I could, at 18 and a few months, I already had My permission”. »For me it was the passport to discover every corner and every wave that is on our coast«, he details. “I had certain inherited hobbies from having driven a motorcycle and when I finally passed I had a great feeling of pleasure and excitement,” he adds.

His first car was a ‘black Corsa that I took off the rear seats to fit all my boards. I remember him very fondly, ”says Sánchez nostalgically. A model of which he confesses «some nonsense I did. In fact, my engine broke going with the music blasting on the border of France and I spent the whole day there because the tow truck took so long. They are unconscious that you do with that age«. In fact, he also remembers his first long trip as if it were yesterday: »I went to French Brittany. It was a 12-hour trip and I had given my card a few months before and with the unconsciousness and courage that you have at 18 I took my Corsita to go to a European pro junior championship «.

He currently drives a bi-fuel Subaru Outback, “perfect for my needs, as well as being a very safe car, which is very important on long trips. What else I like it was his contribution to sustainability thanks to its LPG tank «. What’s more, »it exceeds all expectations I had. I knew it was a very comfortable car, that it was perfect for transporting all my boards, but the safety with which I drive and travel has been one of the great discoveries “, he emphasizes.

When choosing a car, to the professional surfer, «given the situation we are experiencing and the climatic emergency in which we find ourselves, although it is important that we like the car aesthetically, it is a priority that the environmental impact of my car is as little as possible, ”he explains.

A notable aspect of the professional is ‘recycle’. In other words, «when you don’t need something, it is best if someone else uses it again, so I I gave my last car to a friend. In my garage is my sister’s motorcycle, my father’s and many skates and skates «, he points out.

She is one of those who prefers to go behind the wheel since He thinks I’m not a very good copilot, although if I am very tired and I have just surfed I can be a better companion «. And it is that »I like to drive. I think I’m a good driver, but my friends probably don’t think the same. Sometimes I think I am alone on the road, but I have never had an accident, “she explains.

Finally, Sánchez firmly believes that a car says a lot about its owner: “At least in my case it says too much about its owner, but I think for the better. In the car we live most of our stories and adventures.