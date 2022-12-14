“The health care of the future has a great challenge ahead of it. The age of people is increasing. The effort is to treat as best as possible, above all with drugs of a genetic nature, which are therefore expensive. The challenge is to ensure that the financing of health care as a service and the financing of health care as a research can be compatible with an intelligent rationalization of the responses to needs.The citizen knows more and more about his rights, but must also be helped, educated, informed to make good use of health services, not to waste them and not to consider them consumer goods”. This was stated by Mariapia Garavaglia, president of the Roche Foundation, on the sidelines of the event ‘Roche in Italy, 3 centuries of the future’, organized at the Maxxi in Rome to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Swiss company in our country.

“The Roche Foundation is only 5 years old – underlines Garavaglia – and was wanted because it allows the dissemination of an important commitment: that of defending our National Health Service, of promoting it, of participating in making it increasingly efficient and of ensuring that research, especially independent research, is supported. The Foundation distributes scholarships and helps patient associations and patients. The project that is closest to my heart is the one that supports young researchers under 30 in very particular sectors: oncology , neurological science, hematology and diabetes. In these fields, the research of young people always leads us forward in experiences that produce results that favor the best quality of life for patients”.