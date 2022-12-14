“The health care of the future has a great challenge ahead of it. In the meantime it becomes more and more complex, research goes on, people’s age increases. The effort is to treat as best as possible, above all with drugs of a genetic nature, which are therefore expensive. The challenge is to make sure that the financing of health care as a service and the financing of health care as research can be compatible with an intelligent rationalization of the responses to needs.The citizen is increasingly aware of his rights, but must also be helped, educated, informed to make good use of health services, not to waste them and not to consider them consumer goods”. This was stated by Mariapia Garavaglia, president of the Roche Foundation, on the sidelines of the event ‘Roche in Italy, three centuries of the future’ organized at the MAXXI in Rome to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Roche Italia.